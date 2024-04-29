Harvey Dean Kaiser, 79

Harvey Dean Kaiser, age 79 of Charles City, died Monday, April 29, 2024, at Floyd County Medical Center surrounded by family.

No formal services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with arrangements.

He was born on March 4, 1945 in Charles City to Henry (Hank) and Celia (Rose) Kaiser. He was a man who exudes warmth, humor, and kindness throughout his life, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

After graduating from Charles City High School in 1963, Harvey embarked on a career that would become his passion for the next two decades.

As a truck driver and the proud owner of Kaiser Trucking, he found joy in the freedom of the open road. His work was not just a job; it was a reflection of his adventurous spirit and his commitment to providing for his loved ones.

Harvey’s life took a transformative turn after meeting his beloved wife, Laura. Together, they shared a journey of faith, love, and laughter. Harvey’s caring nature was evident in the way he turned his life to the Lord, a decision that strengthened him and brought even more joy into his life. His family was the cornerstone of his world, and his role as a devoted husband was one he cherished deeply.

Known for his quick wit and ability to light up a room, Harvey was always ready with a joke, a smile, and a helping hand. His friends and family will fondly remember him as a man who never missed an opportunity to make others laugh. His friendly demeanor and genuine interest in people earned him the love and respect of many.

In addition to his work and family life, Harvey’s interests were a reflection of his character. His love for being on the road was not just about the destination, but also about the journey and the people he met along the way. His truck was not only a vehicle for travel but a vessel for his big heart and generous spirit.

Words like loving, funny, and friendly only begin to scratch the surface of who Harvey was.

His impact on the world was as profound as the miles he traveled — a journey marked by compassion, camaraderie, and an unwavering faith.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Laura (McMullen) Kaiser of Charles City; daughters, Tammy, Valerie and Deana; sons, Roy (Kim) Coblentz of Greene and Kenneth (Mary) Iverson of Bassett; step-daughter, Edna (Mike) Bohannon of Rockford; several grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hank and Celia Kaiser and daughter Tina Marie Kaiser.