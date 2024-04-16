New Hampton police chief resigns after long closed session with City Council

By Bob Fenske and Kelly Terpstra

Of the Tribune

New Hampton's police chief submitted his resignation, effective immediately, at the conclusion of Monday night's City Council meeting that included city leaders meeting in close session for almost 1 ½-hours.

When the council returned to open session, Mayor Steve Geerts read a short statement.

"I've accepted the resignation of Tim Pederson," Geerts said. "Officer Doug Eagan will be put in place as interim police chief, effectively immediately."

The closed session and the resignation of Pederson came after four New Hampton residents spoke out in favor of the New Hampton police chief.

City leaders would not comment on what prompted the closed session or why Pederson resigned. When asked by former Chickasaw County Sheriff Todd Miller when the public would be given details about the resignation, Todd Prichard, who serves as the city's attorney, said the city can not discuss any details because "it's a personnel matter."

Pederson was named police chief in April 2023 after serving for 18 years with the Harlan Police Department, spending the final two years as the department's sergeant. Before becoming a law enforcement officer, Pederson worked for Hy-Vee, where he worked in grocery stores n Windom, Minnesota; Mankato, Minnesota; Webster City; and Harlan.

During its April 1 meeting, the City Council also met in closed session and gave Pederson a two-day, unpaid suspension and ordered him to "create a development plan" but also said "this will be purged from Tim's record" after one year without any further incidents.

Pederson, at the time, said he did not want to comment on the situation but indicated that he was looking forward to continuing his work as police chief.

After Geerts made his announcement and just before the council adjourned, several council members appeared to be battling their emotions, as did at least one resident, Jeremy McGrath, who spoke earlier in the meeting in support of Pederson.

"What a bunch of sh**," McGrath said before walking out of the council chambers.