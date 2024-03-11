Ellen Webber, 58

Ellen Webber, affectionately known as the “Queen of Orange,” passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the age of 58, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter and vibrant spirit.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1790 14th Street in Marion, Iowa, with Father Sean Smith officiating the Mass. A livestream of the service will be available.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Ashton Hill Farm, 803 Vernon Valley Drive in Cedar Rapids.

Her family and friends will be making remarks and sharing their favorite memories beginning around 6 p.m. The family requests that you wear something orange.

A full obituary can be found online at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.