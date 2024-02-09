Madonna (Donna) Ann Cashman, 94

Madonna (Donna) Ann Cashman, age 94, died at Memorial Hospital in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Elma have been entrusted with Madonna’s arrangements.

Donna was born on the family farm near Lourdes on Jan. 7, 1930, to George and Clementine (Brophy) Hughes.

She attended school in Lourdes and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1948.

She obtained her teacher’s certificate and taught five years in Howard County rural schools.

On June 9,1951, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Lourdes Donna was united in marriage to Glen Cashman. To this union four children were born. She remained at their home to care for her growing family.

In 1969, she returned to teaching in Alta Vista and later New Hampton. She received her BA in education at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, and completed advanced work at other universities in Iowa.

She belonged to Chat and ? Club and was a member of I.C. Rosary Society as well as education associations.

She especially enjoyed her family, dancing to big band music, gardening, swimming, quilting, sewing and traveling to 49 states, the provinces of Canada, Ireland, Wales, England, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Jamaica and Mexico.

Those left to cherish her memories are her sister, Peggy (Francis) Nibaur, her four children, William (Sharon), Waverly, Dr. Timothy (Joyce), Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Michelle (Randy) Till, LaMotte, and Daniel (Deb), Urbandale; grandchildren, Kyler (Paige), Justin (Amber) and Trevor (Jessica) Deutmeyer, Brent (Erica) and Colby Till, Ann, John (Esma) Cashman, Molly (Casey) Dodder, Sarah (Nitesh) Patel, and Kelsey, Katie and Juliana Cashman; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Henry, and Juliana Deutmeyer, and Kerry Dodder, McCoy and Wrenley Till; in addition to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; her parents; siblings and in-laws; Virginia and Carter J. Bergen, William Hughes, David and Marta Hughes, and Neil and Joan Cashman; nephews, Mike and Neil Cashman; and niece, Sara Nibaur Baughman.