Dorothy Marilyn Campbell, 94

Dorothy Marilyn Campbell, age 94 of Nashua, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church, Nashua, with the Rev. Todd Burrichter presiding.

Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua following the service.

Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Aug. 25, 1929, to Frederic and Hilda (Meyne) Krumwiede in the pastoral landscapes of rural Waverly, Dorothy was a cherished soul who lived a life dedicated to caring for others, both in her professional and personal realms.

Dorothy was a proud graduate of Waverly High School, where she established the foundation for her nurturing spirit. She furthered her education by earning a nursing certification from Iowa Lutheran in Des Moines, which paved the way for her fulfilling career as an OB nurse.

Dorothy’s professional journey began at Allen Hospital, where she served for five years before continuing her vocation at Floyd County Medical Center until her well-deserved retirement. Her gentle touch and comforting presence were a blessing to countless families during one of the most memorable moments of their lives.

Beyond her professional contributions, Dorothy was actively involved in her community. She was a valued member of the Nashua Women’s Club, participated in church circles, contributed her time to Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the local elementary school. Her commitment to service was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Dorothy’s interests were a reflection of her warm and nurturing character. An avid reader, she found joy in the pages of fiction books and historical fiction, traveling through time and tales with every turn of the page.

Her hands were rarely idle, as she loved to embroider, creating beautiful pieces that were as much a testament to her patience as to her skill. Dorothy’s culinary prowess was legendary, especially her potato salad — a dish she made from memory with a “little bit of this and a little bit of that,” which became a much-anticipated treat at family gatherings.

Family was the cornerstone of Dorothy’s world. She was deeply involved with her loved ones, hosting her grandchildren with open arms and hearts, and engaging them in spirited games of triominos.

Dorothy’s legacy of love is carried on by her daughters, Marilyn Heitz and Karen Adams, who remember her as a steadfast presence, especially during times of loss and hardship. Her husband, Craig Campbell, predeceased her, but the partnership they shared continues to resonate through the stories and memories cherished by those who were fortunate to have felt their collective warmth.

While Dorothy was not fond of the chicken chores from her rural roots, she was always there for her children and community.

She had a unique connection with many in Charles City, often running into individuals whom she had helped bring into the world. These chance encounters were always met with smiles and heartfelt thanks, a testament to the impact she had on so many lives.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Randy) Heitz of Charles City and Karen (Randy) Adams of Marion; brother, Frederic (Phyllis) Krumwiede of Waverly; sister. Elaine Dove of Janesville; sister-in-law, Alice Krumwiede of Charles City; grandchildren, Jessica (Stuart) Hall, Alex (Roshni) Heitz, Amy Heitz, Ryan (Kathryn) Veldhuizen, Nathan (Kayte) Veldhuizen and Rebekah (Alan) Carter; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederic and Hilda (Meyne) Krumwiede; husband, Craig Campbell; son, James Campbell; son-in-law, Rod Veldhuizen; brothers, Richard and Charles Krumwiede; brother-in-law, Howard Campbell; and sister-in-law, Margaret Campbell.