Jami R. Kasemeier, age 39 of Waukon, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Waukon.

A service will be held Thursday, Feb, 1, 2024, at 7 p.m. at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon with Pastor Ken Kimball officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 3 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Jami Rachel Kasemeier was born Jan. 7, 1985, in Des Moines, the daughter of Roger and Julie (Beckman) Jones.

She attended school in New Hampton and Cresco, IA, and later received her GED.

Jami moved to Waukon in 2014, and worked at Good Samaritan Society as lead cook and at Kwik Star as a guest service leader.

She enjoyed planting flowers and collecting gnomes. She took great pride in how her house was decorated. Jami liked dressing up and getting her nails done; as a tattoo lover, each one she had came with a special meaning. Riding Harleys and shopping kept her busy as well. Jami loved spending time with her family and her two dash hounds Hank and Whinnie, and her maltese teddy Stella. If she saw something with a dash hound on it, more than likely it was coming home with her.

Survivors include her children, Bradley (Ella Dehli) Kasemeier and Jenaya (Quinton Nies) Kasemeier, both of Waukon, and Caiden Moore of Charles City; her mother, Julie (Dave) Beckman of Cresco; three sisters, Sarah (Brian) Owen of Pleasantville, Victoria Jones of Elma, and Alizabeth Holmes of Des Moines.

She was preceded in death by her father Roger, who died in 2022.

