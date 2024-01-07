Robert 'Bob' Wolff, 86

Robert “Bob” Wolff, age 86 of Nashua, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Waverly Health Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at The United Methodist Church in Nashua with the Rev. Sarah Namukose officiating.

Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua with Jason Hansen, Kevin Zwanziger, Steve Sudol, Mark Walk, David DePeuw and Zade McCall serving as pallbearers. Zach McCall, Shannon Tripp, Kiana Griffith, Jamie Stastny, Jessica Stastny-Hall, Regean Tobin, Kennedy Pagel, and Mykah Hall will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Sept. 14, 1937, in St. Ansgar, Bob’s journey was one marked by dedication, love and an unwavering spirit.

Bob’s early life laid the foundation for a man who would live with integrity and discipline. After completing his high school education, he answered the call of duty by joining the United States Navy in 1956. Bob served with honor on the USS Midway as an airman structural mechanic until 1960 and continued his service in the Navy Reserve until 1962. His time in the Navy instilled in him a stoic nature that would become one of his defining characteristics.

Upon his return to civilian life, Bob found another kind of love. He married Nadine Fritze at the United Methodist Church in Nashua on Aug. 14, 1965. Together, they built a life filled with joy. Though Nadine preceded him in death, the strength and warmth of their union continued to inspire all who knew them.

Professionally, Bob’s post-Navy career took him to Ozark/TWA out of Chicago, where he continued to apply the skills and discipline he had honed in the military. He retired in 2012, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication.

Retirement also allowed Bob to fully indulge in his passions. He was an ardent fan of Iowa women’s basketball and loved the Hawkeyes with a fervent spirit. His admiration for sports was only rivaled by his love for his farm, where he spent countless hours ensuring everything was in perfect order.

Bob’s passion for life extended to his family, especially during a memorable trip with his daughter to the USS Midway. The joy of stepping into his old bunk room brought an undeniable light to his eyes, a moment cherished by his loved ones. A man who always kept a clean lawn, Bob’s structured nature was a testament to his analytical mind and courageous heart.

Friends and family will remember Bob as a man of few words but of immense presence. His stoicism, a likely legacy of his Navy days, was the bedrock upon which he built his life. Yet, beneath that reserved exterior was a man of deep emotion and loyalty, qualities that endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bob Wolff leaves behind a family that will forever be proud of the life he led and the values he instilled in them. His son Mike and daughter Starla, along with the rest of his family and friends, will hold dear the memories of a man who was as steadfast as he was loving.

Robert is survived by son Michael (Deb) Stastny of Nashua; daughter Starla (Tom) Griffith of Kihey, Hawaii; niece Linda (Gerry) Smith; grandchildren Jamie Stastny, Jessica Stastny-Hall and Kiana Griffith; and great-grandchildren, Regean, Kennedy, and Mykah.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nadine (Fritze) Wolff; parents, John and Anna (Kelner) Wolff; sisters, Maxine Hansen, Norma Wolff and Jo Ann Wolff; and nephew, Richard Hansen.