Donna Waltz, 95

Donna Waltz was born April 13, 1928, in Lawler, daughter of Andrew and Sigrid (Johnson) Urness.

She graduated from New Hampton High School.

Donna married Darold Waltz June 10, 1947; he preceded her in death AUG. 29, 1981.

She worked at Powers Manufacturing as a seamstress, retiring after 37 1/2 years. Donna then worked at Columbus High School in the cafeteria.

She was a member of the Evansdale Amvets. Donna enjoyed cards, gambling, bowling, bingo and traveling. She loved spending time with her friends, family and family get-togethers.

Donna passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at her home, at the age of 95.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Barbara Carey; grandson, Denny Wroe; and four sisters, Hazel Buehler, Alice Daily, Norma Kerr and Lois Anderson.

Donna is survived by two daughters, Becky Wilson of Evansdale and Billie (Dennis) Wroe of Elk Run Heights; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Andrew (Jane) Urness, Jr. of Minneapolis.

Memorials may be directed to Evansdale Amvets Auxiliary

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Evansdale Amvets, 706 Colleen Ave, Evansdale.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwoodsfh.com.