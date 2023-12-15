Shirley M. Billings, 72

Shirley M. Billings, age 72 of Nashua, died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at 9th St. Chautauqua Guest Homes in Charles City, surrounded by her family.

She was the cherished daughter of Ilo and Velma (Hoeft) Billings and the third of three children.

Shirley’s journey began in the heart of Charles City, where she attended school and graduated in 1969. During her school years, she became known for her warm and outgoing personality, making friends easily and leaving a lasting impact on those around her. Shirley had a genuine love for people, and her popularity reflected the kindness and generosity that defined her character.

In the course of her life, Shirley crossed paths with Ernest Ferch, and the two embarked on a journey of love and commitment. They exchanged vows at the iconic Little Brown Church in Nashua, creating a union that blessed them with three beautiful children. Although life took them in different directions, Shirley’s dedication to her family remained unwavering.

As a devoted mother, Shirley chose to stay at home, dedicating herself to the upbringing of her children. Her love and care shaped their lives, creating a home filled with warmth, laughter, and an abundance of cherished memories. Shirley found joy in the simple moments spent with her children, cherishing the role of a loving mother.

Later in life, Shirley joined the team at Chautauqua Guest Homes in Charles City, where her compassionate nature found a new outlet. She dedicated herself to caring for others, putting their needs ahead of her own, and leaving a lasting impact on those she served. Her selflessness and genuine concern for others endeared her to colleagues and residents alike.

In her moments of leisure, Shirley found solace in the art of creation. Sewing and cross-stitching became her outlets for self-expression, and every child and grandchild became the recipient of a specially crafted blanket, a tangible symbol of her love. Shirley’s hands were always ready to mend, not just fabrics but also the hearts of those around her.

Shirley Billings will be remembered as a woman of immense kindness, a loving mother and a dedicated caregiver.

Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she touched, and her memory will forever be a source of comfort and inspiration. As we say our goodbyes, let us celebrate the life of a remarkable woman who made the world brighter with her love and generosity.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Aaron Ferch of Nashua, and Adam (Christina) Ferch of Charles City; one daughter, Renee Williams of Nashua; six grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard (Toni) Billings of Ankeny, Duane (Sally) Billings of Ionia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Ernest Ferch.