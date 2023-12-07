Susan Westervelt, 63

Susan Westervelt, age 63 of Rudd and formerly of Nashua, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua with the Rev. Drew McHolm officiating.

The interment was held in Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua.

Friends greeted the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Susan Elaine Westervelt, a cherished soul known for her selfless generosity and thoughtful nature, passed away on Nov. 28, 2023, in Osage.

Born in Charles City on Jan. 12, 1960, the daughter of Clair “Skip” and Carol “Anne” (Bennor) Fisher, Susan grew up in the warm community of Nashua, where she would eventually meet the love of her life and future husband, Michael Westervelt.

The two shared a beautiful life together after their marriage on Dec. 30, 1988, at the Little Brown Church, a place that held significant meaning for them both.

Susan’s passion for cooking was evident from an early age, a skill she honed with dedication and joy. Her culinary journey began at what was originally known as Davies and later Curt’s Parkway in Nashua, where she spent many years perfecting her craft before joining her family at the Bradford House. There, she not only cooked for the guests but also managed the bookkeeping with meticulous precision.

After moving to the Rudd area, Susan continued to indulge her passion for cooking at Carol’s Kitchen in Osage. However, it was her role at Maple Manor Nursing Home that truly captured her heart. For 35 years, Susan cooked for the residents, forging deep connections and becoming an integral part of their lives. The bonds and friendships she created there were a testament to her caring spirit and the love she poured into her work.

Susan’s interests were as diverse as they were joyful. She relished going for spontaneous drives with Michael, deciding their direction by the simple toss of a coin, embracing the thrill of the unknown.

Her love for reading was matched only by her enthusiasm for puzzles and games, including Wordle, Sudoku, and various card games.

An adept gardener, Susan’s sweet relish made from her garden cucumbers was renowned, and her homemade potato salad became a staple at family gatherings, always in high demand. Susan was very much involved in her niece’s and nephew’s (Katie & Jonathan) lives as well and was always in attendance at any school and sport activity they were involved in.

A lover of animals, Susan’s pets were a constant source of happiness throughout her life. Her kind and nurturing spirit extended to all living creatures, ensuring they felt loved and cared for.

Susan’s legacy is one of warmth, kindness and an unwavering dedication to those she served and loved. She will be remembered for her generosity of spirit and her ability to transform the ordinary into something extraordinary, whether it was through her cooking, her love for her family, or her simple acts of kindness.

Susan is survived by her husband, Michael Westervelt of Rudd; mother, Carol “Anne” Fisher of Plymouth; one brother, Lynn (Jane) Fisher of Plymouth; two sisters, Shelley Fisher of Portland, Maine, and Sonja (Mike) Link of Ionia; two nephews, Jonathan (Breuklyn) Zander of Boseman, Montana, and Patrick (Jocelyn) Campbell of California; three nieces, Katie Zander of Plainview, Minnesota, Robyn (Curtis) Orr of Maynard, and Kelly (Rob Scott) Campbell of Cedar Falls; one great-nephew, Royce Lehman of Plainview, Minnesota; and one brother-in-law, Jeff (Linda) Westervelt of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clair “Skip” Fisher, and her in-laws, Lelon and Kay Westervelt.