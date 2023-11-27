James F. Weber, 58

James F. Weber, age 58 of Fountain City, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Winona Health Services, Winona, Minnesota.

James Frederick was born Oct. 4, 1965, in New Hampton, to Reba (Moorman) and Richard Weber, Sr.

He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1984 and attended Western Technical College, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Since 2005, he was employed at Ashley Furniture, Arcadia, Wisconsin, at the IT service desk.

On October 16, 1999, he married Rebecca Smiley in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and together they raised two sons — Devan and Michael.

He was always interested in the current sport of the “season” — football, basketball, baseball, hockey. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeyes and the Colorado Avalanche.

He volunteered with different Cochrane-Fountain City youth organizations, serving on the PYAA board for two years, and could be seen at many high school sporting events being the scoreboard operator.

He is survived by his wife Becki; sons, Devan and Michael; his mother, Reba Weber; a brother, Richard Weber, Jr.; a sister, Mary Weber; two nephews, Nicolaus and Lincoln; mother-in-law, Mary Smiley and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Weber, Sr., a sister-in-law Christie Weber, and father-in-law Harvey Smiley.

Funeral prayers will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona with Deacon Ed Wendt officiating.

Interment will be at the Smiley Family Cemetery in Sanostee, New Mexico.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN. Online condolences can be left atwww.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.