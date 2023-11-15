Robert 'Bob' Hill, 94

Robert “Bob” Hill, age 94 of Viroqua, Wisconsin, and formerly of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.

Bob was born the son of William and Eva (Holmes) Hill on Dec. 11, 1928.

Robert graduated from New Hampton High School and went on to work for his parents’ trucking company.

He married Eleanor “Ellie” Marie Hill on Oct. 7, 1950, and they shared 70 years together before her passing on May 22, 2021.

Robert was called into service during the Korean Conflict, where he served in the U. S. Army. Once back home, he returned to trucking; eventually taking over ownership of the company from his dad until his own retirement in the late 80’s. Although he retired from trucking, he never really gave it up and always found a reason to get behind a steering wheel.

He was an active member of the community and represented New Hampton on the Chickasaw Board of Supervisors, served on the county mental health board, volunteered at the food shelter and for meals-on-wheels, and drove people to medical appointments in Rochester, Minnesota.

Robert and Ellie moved to Viroqua in 2012, and he helped at Bethel Home on the Birchwood Board.

He was a proud veteran and was involved in the American Legion, where he served in the honor guard.

His favorite pastime was anything that involved water, especially boating or skiing.

Above all, nothing ranked higher in his life than his family, and the pride and joy of that group was his four daughters.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Christine Radcliffe, Mary Jo “JD” (Gary) Debner, Jean (Jim) Cox, and Margy (Benjamin) Burton; eight grandchildren, Rob Radcliffe, Jenni (Jason) Fields, Brad Debner, Trina (TJ) Shutters, Brandon Cox, Lane (PJ) Carl, Brittany Burton, and Kateri Burton; nine great-grandchildren, Ben, Max, Lynnea, Ford, Joseph, Aden, Brooklynn, Christian, and Nico; and a sister, Lois (Larry) Straw.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Ellie, Robert was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Joseph Radcliffe.