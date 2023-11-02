Timothy P. McDermott, 71

Timothy Patrick (Tim) McDermott, age 71, died while walking his beloved dogs on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Branson, Missouri, where he has resided since the death of his wife, Lori, in 2020. While crossing the street, he was struck by a truck and died instantly at the scene.

Tim was born in 1954 in New Hampton, to Ray and Lillian Speltz McDermott.

He graduated from New Hampton High School and attended St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In addition to his parents and wife, Lori Bigler McDermott, Tim was preceded in death by two of his four brothers, Terry and Kevin.

He is survived by two sons, Adam (Branson, Missouri) and Alec (Omaha, Nebraska); his brothers, Pat (Laura) of New Hampton and Tom (Sandy) of Lansing; his sister, Connie of Des Moines; and several nieces and nephews.

Tim will be remembered by many who knew him as an intelligent, articulate and witty Irishman, with a love of politics, family and pets.

As he wished, Tim has donated his organs and body to science.

A private family remembrance will be held at a later date.