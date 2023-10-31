Anthony “Tony” Gerhard Hoffman, 43

Anthony “Tony” Gerhard Hoffman of Ionia passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, while serving his community.

The funeral service was held at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia, with the Rev. James Goerend presiding.

Friends greeted the family from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at St. Boniface Church in Ionia.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton were entrusted with Tony’s arrangements. Online condolences for the Hoffman family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,

please direct memorials to the family.

Tony was the first child born to Edward and Shirley Hoffman. He spent his childhood on the farm, learning from his dad and uncles as well as becoming best friends (and sometimes rivals) with his nine younger siblings.

Following high school, Tony took up the trade of carpentry. He worked for several contractors and eventually started his own business. Most recently, he was a mill worker, building custom doors.

Tony will be remembered most for his signature statement “how’s it going?” as well as his dedication to the service of others.

He was loyal to his hometown as a member of the Ionia Fire Department and played an instrumental role in the conception and fruition of the Ionia Day celebration. Tony gave the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved. He passed away honorably serving his community and was able to leave a final gift through organ and tissue donation.

Tony is survived by his parents, Ed and Shirley Hoffman of Ionia; life partner and her son, Stacie and Carter “The Boy” Dreckman of Ionia; two brothers, Patrick (Kimberly) Hoffman of New Hampton, and Riley Hoffman of Waverly; seven sisters, Amy (Ryon) Kilcher of Fredericksburg, Carrie (Dave) Reed of Decorah, Sara (Aaron) Rethamel of Fredericksburg, Kayla (Ryan) Strempke of Fredericksburg, Katie (Jason) Gilmour of Fredericksburg, Winnie Hoffman of Shell Rock, and Taylor Hoffman of Ionia; 14 nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Agatha Hoffman; maternal grandparents, Irvin and Florence Throndson; three uncles, Michael Throndson, Dave Bynon and Larry Kellogg; and one aunt, Julie Lindsay.