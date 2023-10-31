Robert 'Bob' Weigel, 85

Robert “Bob” Weigel, age 85 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center surrounded by family.

Born on June 12, 1938, to Harold and Celestine (Schueller) Weigel in rural Chickasaw County, Bob was a loving, friendly and generous man whose life was defined by his deep faith, unwavering dedication to his family, and his earnest commitment to his community.

Bob’s life story began in the tight-knit community of Chickasaw County, where he was born and raised. He attended school and later graduated from St Mary’s Catholic School in North Washington. Bob’s education laid the foundation for his lifelong commitment to hard work and community service.

He spent 44 years working for Chickasaw County, starting with building bridges as part of the crew and eventually rising to the position of foreman. Known as “Wig” among his colleagues, Bob’s dedication and work ethic were legendary.

In his younger years, Bob also spent evenings bartending at various places in New Hampton, further strengthening his connections within the community.

In 1958, Bob met Irene Schlichte from Waucoma at a dance in Lawler. Once Irene agreed to a first date, a beautiful love story unfolded. The couple was married on January 28, 1959, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Waucoma.

They made their home in the New Hampton area, where they were blessed with five children. Family was everything to Bob, and he cherished every moment he spent with his loved ones. His family fondly remembers Saturday morning road trips, his warm hugs and kisses, and his insistence on saying “see bye you” instead of goodbye.

Bob’s interests were as varied as they were numerous. In his younger years, he played on Huebner’s softball team. He was also very active in the Lion’s Club, earning recognition for being the No. 1 pie seller for many consecutive years.

Despite his limited interest in long-distance travel, Bob loved driving around town and would cross the county line to visit his grandchildren. Bob also had a penchant for playing cards, with poker and euchre being his games of choice. He had a well-known sweet tooth and always made sure to have candy on hand for his grandchildren.

Those who knew Bob will remember him as a man with the biggest heart. He was thoughtful, kind and always put others before himself. His deep faith guided him throughout his life, and his love for his family and community was evident in everything he did. His legacy will live on through the many bridges he built, both literally and metaphorically, throughout Chickasaw County.

Robert “Bob” John Weigel will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His life serves as a testament to the power of love, faith and community. As we say “see bye you” to Bob, we celebrate a life well lived.

Bob is survived by his five children, Jolene (Mark) Dungey and Jeff (Ralynn) Weigel of New Hampton, Janell (Rick) Nelson of Surprise, Arizona, Jody (Jill) Weigel of Hiawatha, and Janeen (Dominic) Kemp of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Weigel of New Hampton; sisters, LaVonne Rosonke and Geri Papousek of New Hampton, Mary McIntyre of Reinbeck, and Pat (Vincent) Tenge of North Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Sally; wife, Irene, in 2018; sister-in-law, DeeAnn Weigel; and brothers-in-law, Francis Rosonke, Dale McIntyre and Milt Papousek.