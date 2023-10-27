Darlys Dietz, 91

Darlys Dietz, age 91 of Nashua, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at The Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

A celebration of life will be taking place at a later date, at the fairgrounds in Nashua.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Darlys was born on Nov. 26, 1931 on a farm in Jesup, Iowa to Claire and Merna (Sangster) Zuck.

She met and married Marvin Dietz on June 16, 1950, at the Little Brown Church. They welcomed six children — Randy (Collleen) Dietz of Cedar Falls, Rick (Lucille) Dietz of New Jersey, Rhonda (Dennis) Riley of Galena, Illinois, Rose (Jim) Carlin of Omaha, Nebraska, Reed (Theresa) Dietz of Nashua and Renea (Brad) Hawbaker of Nashua.

Darlys worked at all local elections and was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Nashua.

Darlys was a very active mom who never missed a game or school activity. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were the love of her life. They all loved coming to grandma’s house.

She is survived by her six kids; grandchildren, Denise, Kelli, Kiara, Eric, Keri, Sarah, Kyle, Zach, Michelle and Amanda; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; and brother, Richard.