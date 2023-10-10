Lois Westervelt, 86

Lois Westervelt, age 86, formerly of Nashua, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua.

Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua with Weston Westervelt, Dana Bobst, Erin Jaeger, Natalie Hess, William “Bill” Mashek and Mike Mashek as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Further visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Lois Margaret Zwanziger was born on Oct. 7, 1936, to William and Caroline (Rausch) Zwanziger in Nashua, Iowa. Lois grew up the youngest of six children and attended school through Nashua Community School District. She graduated from Nashua High School with the Class of 1955.

Lois and Bud Westervelt eloped on April 4, 1955, before Bud was deployed to the Arctic Circle with the U.S. Army. Upon his return, the couple settled near Plainfield.

Their family quickly grew with Carolyn, Mary, Twila, Dennis and Rick arriving within a six-year span. In 1969, the family moved to a 160-acre farm near New Hampton, where they lived for the next 33 years raising corn, soybean, cattle, and hogs.

After retiring from farming, Lois and Bud spent the next 15 years in Nashua, enjoying more time with family, before later relocating to Waverly.

Lois had a passion for baking and would always have delicious treats prepared for her family. Around the holidays, she would make seven or eight different pies to ensure everyone was able to get a slice of what they liked. Lois also enjoyed time in her garden, tending to vegetables, flowers, and the raspberry patch.

Many great memories were made at the family’s cabin in Waterville, Minnesota. Lois and Bud loved fishing, cruising out on the lake, playing cards, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Lois and Bud built an incredible life together. They celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage before Bud preceded her in death in November 2020.

Lois Westervelt touched the lives of many and will forever be remembered for her love, kindness and devotion to family. Her memory will continue to live in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Lois is survived by her five children, Carolyn Mashek of Waterloo, Mary (Dale) Swehla of Venice, Florida, Twila (Jeff) Bobst of Waverly, Dennis (Janice) Westervelt of Dubuque, and Rick Westervelt of Mora, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Virgil Zwanziger of Nashua; and brother-in- law, Donald Niemeyer of Nashua.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Westervelt; her parents, William (Caroline) Zwanziger; brothers, Clark (Eileen) Zwanziger, Donald (Marian) Zwanziger and Robert Zwanziger; sister, Evelyn Niemeyer; sister-in-law. Rosemary Zwanziger; half-sister, Dorothy Kirkham; and daughter-in-law Penny Westervelt.