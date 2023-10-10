Mary Jeanne Laures, 77

Mary Jeanne Laures, age 77 of Ionia, died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, North Washington.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 3:30 p.m. Rosary and a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Jeanne was born on April 18, 1946, in South St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Wade and Mary (Moser) Atchison. Raised in her hometown of South St. Paul, Jeanne received her education in the local schools, graduating from South St. Paul High School in 1964.

Jeanne met her husband, Cletus, while he was stationed at the Naval station in the Twin Cities. Their love story began and blossomed, leading to their marriage on June 17, 1967, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington. Their lifelong journey together was blessed with four children — Mike, Ken, Tom and Tracy. Jeanne’s family was her pride and joy, and she dedicated her life to providing them with a nurturing and loving home.

Jeanne’s professional life was marked by her dedication to caring for others. She worked as a nurse’s aide at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Elma, for over 20 years. Her compassionate nature and commitment to her work made her a beloved figure among her colleagues and the residents. After her tenure at the Colonial Manor, Jeanne continued her healthcare career at the MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center until her retirement in the early 2000s due to health reasons.

Jeanne had a rich array of interests that brought her immense joy. She loved baking, especially during the Christmas season when she would make large batches of cookies. Her love for cooking extended to exploring new recipes, often surprising her family with delicious and innovative dishes. Jeanne was also an avid reader, losing herself in the pages of a good book was one of her favorite pastimes.

An outdoor enthusiast, Jeanne found peace and contentment in nature. Whether it was fishing or tending her garden, she relished the tranquility and beauty of the great outdoors. However, the joy she derived from these activities was surpassed by the time she spent with her grandchildren. Their laughter and happiness were the highlights of her life.

Survivors include her husband, Cletus; children, Mike Laures of Rochester, Indiana, Tom (Sara) Laures of Waterloo, and Tracy (Kevin) Geerts of New Hampton; seven grandchildren, Karla Rae Defee Barlow, Bethany Geerts, Abby Laures, Emma Laures, Vincent Price, Seger Laures and Sage Laures; brothers, William (Becky) Atchison of South St. Paul, Minnesota, and Tom Atchison of Mesa, Arizona; and sisters, Patty (Tom) O’Brien and Barb (Alan) Yapp, both of Mesa, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ken Laures in 1997; sister, Judie Atchison; brother, James Atchison; and grandson, Mason Geerts.