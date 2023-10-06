New Hampton Tribune and Nashua Reporter - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 6 October 2023

Patrie murder trial pushed back

By Bob Fenske

Of the Reporter

The man accused of murdering a retired grocer in rural Nashua in 2012 will not be going to trial this month, according to documents filed in Chickasaw County District Court.

Thank you for reading!

To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.