Cynthia 'Cindy' Sue Kirst, 68

Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Kirst, age 68 of Osage, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at her home surrounded by her children following a long and courageous battle with illness.

Cindy was born April 21, 1956, in New Hampton, to parents Carl and Ella (Straw) Loewen.

She attended New Hampton Schools and, following graduation, immediately began work at Comprehensive Systems in Charles City. Cindy was a natural caretaker all her life and was passionate about her work caring for special needs children.

On Sept. 12, 1987, she was united in marriage to John Kirst and moved to the family farm in New Haven. Together, the couple faithfully raised three children — Neysa, Jessica and Lakota. She was also graced with a grandson, Grayson Marlowe, who she absolutely adored.

Even after leaving Comprehensive Systems to focus on raising her family, her dedication to serving others continued through volunteering at the local County Home, caring for numerous families and always lending a helping hand to those in need.

Throughout her life, she made countless lasting friendships and was known for being a strong shoulder to lean on during times of struggle.

Cindy will be remembered as a caring mother and grandmother, a devoted friend, and for the joyful smile she greeted each day with.

Cindy always said, “Don’t cry for me when I’m gone, but remember me in all the good times, and share a smile and a laugh when you think of me.”

She was truly a blessing on this earth and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, John Kirst; her children, Neysa Sturgeon, Jessica Kirst and Lakota Kirst; her grandson, Grayson Marlowe; loved ones, Ashlynn, Brooklyn, and Ethan Brock; and countless other friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ella (Straw) Loewen; her sister, Kay Meighan; her niece, Michele Meighan; her brothers, Jakie, Gary, and Robert McCahen and Carl (Jonny) Loewen; her father and mother-in-law, Joesph and Miriam (Carol) Kirst; and many dear friends.

The memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Cindy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Haven.

The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.

Champion Funeral Home of Osage is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.