Jack Seelhammer, 65

Jack Seelhammer, age 65 of North Washington, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Washington with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in North Washington with Robb Steven, Matt Steven, Andrew Seelhammer, Trevor Bartz, Austin Bartz and Adam Brincks serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are all of the Chickasaw softball girls that Jack coached.

Friends may greet the family from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Jack was born on December 24, 1958, in New Hampton; he was the second of five children to Robert and Harriet (Adams) Seelhammer.

Jack’s early years were filled with the laughter and camaraderie of family life, growing up in North Washington and attending St. Mary’s Catholic School before graduating from New Hampton High School in 1977.

From a young age, Jack’s passion for sports was evident, particularly his love for baseball and softball. He spent countless hours playing fast pitch and later semi-fast and slow pitch softball. His dedication to the sport led him to not only play but also manage teams, sharing his love for the game with others.

Jack’s life took a wonderful turn when he invited Jane Elenz to the TriMark Christmas party. Their connection blossomed into a beautiful marriage on May 14, 1983, at Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington. Together, they welcomed their daughter Amanda, whom Jack cherished and adored.

As a father, he was deeply involved in her life, coaching her teams in various sports and sharing countless unforgettable moments on and off the field. His coaching career flourished when he started helping the New Hampton High School varsity softball team, taking over the program as head coach and leading it successfully for 13 years.

He was a devoted member of the North Washington community — serving on the fire department for over 30 years, serving as fire chief for a few also. Along with the fire department he served on the City Council and the Church Council for quite a few years.

Professionally, Jack dedicated over 46 years of his life to TriMark, where he made lasting friendships and contributed to the company’s success. Beyond work, he found joy in mowing lawns, even assisting with the upkeep of the New Hampton park and ball diamonds, always ensuring they were in pristine condition.

Jack was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves, often watching games on his big-screen TV in his shed.

He enjoyed spending time at the casino with family and playing cards with his friends, always sharing laughter and go od times.

His grandchildren were the lights of his life, and he loved attending their sporting events and pulling them on sleds behind his four-wheeler, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Jack loved to grill for his family. He would often make sausages for his grandkids on the grill before supper.

Family vacations also held a special place in his heart, taking many trips and creating so many memories.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jane of North Washington; one daughter, Amanda (James) Uhlenhake of Ossian; five grandchildren, Ryder, Easton, Finley, Lenyx and Brecklyn; two sisters, Linda (Gary) Steven of New Hampton, and Brenda (Shawn) Bartz of Cedar Falls; one brother, Rick (Susan) Seelhammer of Waverly; one brother-in-law, Tom (Ruby) Elenz of Hopkins, South Carolina; and one sister-in-law, Kathy (Chuck) Brincks of Ossian.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Steven Seelhammer; and his in-laws, James and Elaine Elenz.