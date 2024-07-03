Lorna M. Gorman, 93

Lorna M. Gorman, age 93 of New Hampton, died Saturday, June 29, 2024, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehab Center surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton with Chris Gorman, Chris Hovey, Brice Schissel, Jordan Oulman, Danny Venem and Jason Gilbert serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Holy Family Parish Gathering Space on Broadway Street in New Hampton. There will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with Lorna’s arrangements.

Lorna Mathilda Gorman was born on Dec. 10, 1930, in New Hampton, to Bernard and Clara (Schwickerath) Rosonke. Lorna’s life was a testament to hard work, dedication, and an enduring love for her family and community.

Growing up on a farm near the Wapsie River with her four brothers and two sisters, Lorna’s childhood was filled with adventure and responsibility. Despite the numerous chores, she and her siblings found joy in playing by the river and skating on the ice during winter. By the age of 12, Lorna had mastered milking cows and feeding pigs, contributing significantly to the family farm. A cherished memory from her youth was receiving a store-bought blouse for Christmas, a symbol of simpler times and heartfelt gifts.

Lorna graduated from St. Mary’s School and New Hampton High School, class of 1949.

After working as a nanny for a few years, she met her future husband, Don Gorman, through her oldest brother, Harold. The couple married on Nov. 12, 1952, at St. Mary’s Church, with a reception held back on the family farm.

Together, they built a life rooted in love and hard work. Lorna assisted Don in his carpentry business until the birth of their first son, after which she focused on raising their family while taking in washing, ironing, mending, and babysitting.

In March 1962, Lorna was seriously injured in a car accident, an event that showcased her resilience and strength.

Once their youngest son, David, started school, Lorna began working as a cook at St. Joe’s School, later moving to the public school system and then the high school. Lorna continued to contribute to her community by working at the New Hampton Rehab nursing home and St. Joe’s School rectory.

For 19 years, Lorna volunteered at St. Joe’s School where all of the kids called her grandma Lorna. She dedicated her time as a Eucharistic minister, lector, choir member and bringing communion to shut-ins. Her passion for service was evident in all she did.

A lover of card games and board games, Lorna enjoyed playing seven days a week with anyone available.

Lorna is survived by three sons, Gary (Julie) Gorman of New Hampton, Curtis (Andrea) Gorman of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Dave Gorman of Charlotte, North Carolina; one daughter, Ruth (Alan) Gilbert of Ionia; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerome (Malee) Rosonke of Aberdeen, South Dakota; and two sisters, Mildred Brus of Alta Vista and Leona Herold of Cresco.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 1988; two sons, Wayne “Bo” Gorman and Gene Gorman; three brothers, Harold (Myrtle) Rosonke, Glen (Mary) Rosonke, Don (Eleanore) Rosonke; and one brother-in-law, Quentin Brus.