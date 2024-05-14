David Lee Drewelow, 79

David Lee Drewelow, age 79 of New Hampton, died Sunday May 12, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. Kevin Frey presiding.

Inurnment will follow at the St. John’s Lutheran Church Boyd Cemetery with Austin Drewelow, Jake Usher and Lucas Drewelow serving as urnbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Born on Aug. 27, 1944, in New Hampton, David was the beloved son of Reinhart and Arlene (Kohler) Drewelow.

He spent his childhood in the Boyd area, attending Boyd Country School, where he developed a profound appreciation for the outdoors and a strong work ethic by helping on the family farm. David graduated from New Hampton High School in 1963.

One memorable evening, while driving around Frederika, he met the love of his life, Carol Hahn. Their connection was instant, and after their first date, a beautiful journey began. They were married on July 22, 1967, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and their union was blessed with three wonderful children.

The couple made New Hampton their home, and David dedicated 30 1/2 years of hard work and loyalty to John Deere in Waterloo. He was highly regarded by his colleagues for his dedication and work ethic.

Music played a pivotal role in David’s life. He was the lead singer and guitarist for his band, the “Starlites.” Growing up in a musically inclined family, David’s mother often played the harmonica to him, while his was on the piano, instilling a lifelong passion for music. His family supported him ardently, traveling across northeast Iowa to watch him perform. David’s love for music was a gift he shared generously, at every family gathering he would break out his guitar and sing and play for everyone. Whether it was around the campfire or a family get together, everyone involved loved it.

An avid outdoorsman, David enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. These activities were not just hobbies but opportunities to create lasting memories with his loved ones. Family gatherings were incomplete without friendly card games, a tradition David cherished deeply.

David’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, love, and joy.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years Carol Drewelow of New Hampton; two sons, Roger (Amy) Drewelow of Cedar Rapids, and Brad Drewelow of New Hampton; one daughter Darla (Randy) Usher of Ionia; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Doris (Larry) Cheneny and Norma (Wayne) Pack; and one brother Lloyd (Carol L.) Drewelow.