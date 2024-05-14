Leonard W. Hageman, 83

Leonard W. Hageman, age 83, of Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County, died on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at his home.

Leonard was born on August 29, 1940 to Joe and Irma (Moellers) Hageman at his parents home in rural Festina, Iowa.

Leonard graduated from Calmar High School in the class of 1958.

On June 11, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Kay Nolte. They celebrated 49 years together until her death from cancer in 2015.

Leonard worked in the construction field for most of his working life which included the Lawler Lumber yard and Protivin Builders. His greatest joys came from talking to friends and family and being a proud grandpa to Nick, Caleb, and Rylee. His skills when it came to Sudoku and Wheel of Fortune puzzle solving were unmatched.

Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Kathy Hageman (Husband-John Winkler) of Jacksonville, Florida; a son, Dan (Chris) Hageman of Clear Lake, and their three children, Caleb (Liz) Hageman and their son, Ellis Hageman of Minneapolis; and Rylee Hageman of Clear Lake; a son, Nick (Becca) Hageman and their two children, Hays and Holland, of Leawood, Kansas; one sister, Audrey (Jerry) Herold; and one brother, Don (Margie) Hageman.

He was preceded in death by wife, Marilyn Kay Hageman; his parents Joe and Irma (Moellers) Hageman; and his sister, Mary Lou Hageman

Family has requested no memorial contributions be given.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 24, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. at the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Ossian, with the Rev. Henry Huber officiating.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City, which can be found online at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com