Dolores (Boerschel) Markle, 95

Dolores (Boerschel) Markle, age 95 of Charles City, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024, at First Baptist Church in Charles City with Pastor Matt Howlett officiating.

Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church.

Dolores Ellen (Zipse) Markle, the daughter of Myron and Myrtle (Slick) Zipse, was born on April 25, 1929, in Lawler.

She attended and graduated from school in New Hampton.

She was united in marriage to Ervin F. Boerschel on Nov. 17, 1948, in New Hampton. To this union, two sons — Bruce and Bryan — were born.

After Ervin’s passing in 1995, Dolores married David Markle on Jan. 10, 1998, in Charles City, and spent many years together before his passing in 2008.

Dolores worked as a switchboard operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone, White Farm Equipment, and as a payroll clerk for the City of Charles City.

She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Charles City and belonged to the Cordova Circle.

She volunteered for many places including Floyd County Medical Center, Comprehensive Systems, and at the Senior Center. Dolores was also a member of the YMCA and Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, playing cards with her card-club friends and shopping.

Dolores loved to travel. She took yearly fishing trips to Minnesota for over 50 years and took yearly trips in the winter to visit her sister in Florida. Dolores also enjoyed traveling and playing cards with her later in life companion, Vern Wikner.

Living family members include her two sons, Bruce (Viva) Boerschel of Charles City, and Bryan Boerschel of Alexandria, Minnesota; grandson, Bobby (Erin) Boerschel of Lakeville, Minnesota, and their children, Derek and Caleb Boerschel; granddaughter, Becky Boerschel of Charles City, and her children, Kinleigh and Kielyn Bahe; brother, Harry (Vivian) Zipse of New Hampton; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ervin Boerschel and David Markle; sister, Ardella Morrison; and four brothers-in-law and spouses.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.