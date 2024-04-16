Mary Jane (Throndson) Markee, 81

Mary Jane (Throndson) Markee, age 81 of Lawler, died Sunday April 7, 2024, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Friends greeted the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Interment was in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Lawler, at a later date.

Mary Jane (Throndson) Markee was born Aug. 4, 1942, in Lawler, the daughter of Clarence and Eva (Galthney) Throndson.

Mary Jane was a lifelong resident whose vibrant spirit and friendly demeanor left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Mary Jane received her education in her hometown of Lawler, where she also spent her earlier years contributing to the local economy through working on the farm and performing various odd jobs for her neighbors.

Throughout her life, Mary Jane pursued a variety of interests with enthusiasm and joy. She was a fixture at the ‘Brite Spot’ in Lawler, where she was known for her skill and sportsmanship in the pool league.

An avid storyteller, Mary Jane delighted in recounting tales of the “good old days”, sharing laughter and wisdom with friends and family alike. Her stories served as a bridge between generations, preserving the history and culture of her beloved Lawler.

Mary Jane’s affection for animals was evident to all, but she loved her dogs the most. She showed compassion for the many cats she fed and nurtured over the years. Her gentle nature made her a friend to all living creatures.

Sundays during football season were sacred to Mary Jane, a devout Minnesota Vikings fan. She cherished the excitement of the game and the camaraderie of watching with fellow enthusiasts. Her spirited cheers and unwavering support for her team were a testament to her loyalty and passion.

Neighbors were an extension of Mary Jane’s family, and she invested time and energy into those relationships. Whether it was enjoying casual conversations or partaking in fishing trips, she valued the simple pleasures of life and the bonds formed through shared experiences.

Survivors include her sisters, Caroline Ohm and Bonnie Kestel, both of New Hampton’ She is also survived by Clayton, Cassie and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Dennis Markee; son, Paul Barta; brothers, Bob Lapman, Paul, Ralph, Ole, Tom and Ed Throndson; and sisters, Myrtle Wolfe and Virginia Cutsforth.