Rose Marie Goerend, 94

Rose Marie Goerend, age 94 of St. Lucas, died Friday, March 22, 2024, at Stoney Brooke Village Assisted Living in West Union.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at St. Luke Catholic Church in St. Lucas with the Rev. James Goerend and the Rev. Nick Radloff concelebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held in St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery, St. Lucas.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, at St. Luke Catholic Church in St. Lucas where there will be a 4 p.m. Rosary and a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Rose Marie “Tiny” Goerend, a beacon of love and care to all who knew her, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2024, at the age of 94. Born on Feb. 7, 1930, in Lawler, Rosie’s life was one marked by dedication, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to her family, her profession and her community.

Rosie’s journey began in Lawler, where she grew up to be a spirited and nurturing individual. Following her mother’s wise rule to not get married until she received her degree, she pursued a career in nursing, earning her diploma from St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Mason City in 1951.

That same year, in November, she married Edmund “Nipper” Goerend, the love of her life whom she had adored since she was 16. Together, they welcomed seven beautiful children into the world.

Tiny, a nickname lovingly given by her mother due to her petite size at birth, became a name that would resonate with the immense love she poured into her family and every life she touched.

Rosie’s career in nursing was nothing short of exemplary. She began in special duty nursing and quickly rose to supervisory positions, reflecting her exceptional skills and dedication. Her children fondly remember her as a mother of extreme dedication, recalling the times she worked tirelessly, sometimes for stretches of six months, either on call or at the hospital without a break.

Rosie’s tenacity was such that during stormy weather, when other nurses could not reach their shifts, she would be ferried by snowmobile or road grader to ensure that her patients received the care they needed.

Her professional accolades included being honored as one of the “Iowa 100 Great Nurses” in 2006, a testament to her outstanding service in the field. Rosie devoted 59 years to nursing, retiring at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of healing and kindness that touched countless lives.

Rosie’s interests and hobbies painted the picture of a life rich with love and joy. A die-hard Cubs fan, she cherished her grandchildren and was an avid supporter of their sporting events alongside Ed.

In her younger years, she was a beautiful piano player, and her love for music was just one of the many gifts she shared.

Her commitment to service shone through her long-term membership with the Legion Auxiliary, her role as a devoted volunteer librarian at St. Luke’s Catholic School, and her participation in nearly three decades of blood drives, where she proudly donated eight gallons of blood.

Rosie’s loyalty and commitment extended to volunteer work and community service. She served as an officer for the Rosary Society, and her unwavering faith was a guiding light for all who knew her. Her sense of humor, love-filled heart, and faith-filled spirit made her a cherished member of her community.

Rose Marie “Tiny” Goerend lived a life that exemplified the very essence of love and service. Her legacy is carried on through her children, grandchildren, and the countless lives she touched with her generosity and selflessness.

Rosie’s memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her, and her impact will continue to inspire generations to come. Her departure is felt deeply, but her spirit remains a comforting and guiding presence to all who were blessed by her life.

Tiny’s legacy is lovingly carried on by her children, Jeanne Adams of West Union, Vicki (Dan) Pavlovec of St. Lucas, Bob Goerend of Urbandale, Dave (Darla) Goerend of St. Lucas, Maureen (Sean) Sailsbury of West Union and Father Jim Goerend of New Hampton. She will be remembered through the lives of her grandchildren, Matt and Ryan Pavlovec, Jolene and Russell Goerend, Marisa Krivachek, and Mason Goerend, as well as her 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother, John Riehle of Indiana.

Tiny was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Elvira (Finnegan) Riehle; her beloved husband, Ed, in 2000; her son, Patrick; grandson, Andy Pavlovec; daughter-in-law, Juli Goerend; and siblings, Blanche Riehle, Don (Kay) Riehle, Wayne Riehle and Bob (Danny) Riehle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be directed to Edmund’s Park in St Lucas in honor of Tiny’s husband, Ed, or Shriner’s Hospital in honor of Tiny’s son, Patrick.