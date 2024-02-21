Sally Joann Meyerhofer, 75

Sally Joann Meyerhofer, age 75 of New Hampton, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

Sally was born May 2, 1948, in Mason City, the daughter of Charles and Laverna (Austin) Colombo. Her early years were spent in Mason City, where she received her education at Roosevelt School, and later, she proudly graduated from Newman High School in the class of 1966.

It was during this formative time that Sally’s life became intertwined with Jack Meyerhofer, the boy from across the street. Their youthful romance blossomed into a lifelong partnership, and the couple was married at St. Joseph Church in Mason City on July 6, 1966.

The early years of their marriage saw Sally and Jack adventure to Riverside, California, where Jack served at March Air Force Base. Sally, ever the supportive spouse, made a home for them during those years. With Jack’s discharge, they returned to Mason City and eventually settled in New Hampton in 1972, following Jack’s employment at the former Sara Lee Kitchens.

Sally worked at the Pizza Kitchen for several owners, the Bread Basket, and then spent 13 years with Sara Lee until the business relocated. Sally’s caring nature found its perfect outlet when she became a Certified Med. Aid at the Heritage Residence in New Hampton.

Beyond her professional commitments, Sally was a woman of vibrant interests. She was an avid bowler, participating in the Coffee Cup League and even competing in the state tournament.

Sally’s love for boating, fishing, and cherished moments with her two grandsons and three great-grandsons filled her life with joy. Her friendship with Susie Hastings was a source of endless laughter and comfort, as they shared countless memories over the years.

Survivors include her husband, Jack; two daughters, Amanda (Keith Pals) Meyerhofer of Mason City, and Melissa (Clark) Conroy of Clear Lake; two grandsons, Jesse (Sarah) Hanawalt of Denver, and Cody (Heather) Hanawalt of Charles City; three great-grandsons, Everett, Theodore and Clyde Hanawalt; three brothers, Michael (Doris) Colombo, Steven (Joyce) Colombo and John Colombo, all of Mason City; and one sister, Susan (Greg) Hill of Clear Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Amy Meyerhofer on October 14, 1979; a brother, Charles Colombo.