Luella “Swede” Shores, 95

Luella “Swede” Shores, age 95 of Little Turkey, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with the Rev. Peter Faugstad officiating.

Interment was held in Jerico Lutheran Cemetery with Shane Pietan, Jeff Pietan, Paul Allen, Chris Havlik, Andrew Throndson and Ethan Throndson serving as pallbearers.

Friends greeted the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, prior to the service at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with services.

Luella Mae “Swede” Shores, aged 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2024, in Sumner.

Born on July 20, 1928, in New Haven, the daughter of Peter and Martha (Anderson) Ronnei, Swede was a beacon of light and laughter to all who knew her. Her infectious spirit and warm presence will be dearly missed by her community, friends and family.

Swede grew up in the close-knit community of New Haven, where she attended local schools and laid the foundations of her education. It was here where her vibrant personality began to shine, and she developed the strong sense of community that would be a hallmark of her life.

In June 1952, Swede married her beloved husband, Ervin Shores, in a charming ceremony at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Their partnership was one of deep love, mutual respect and shared joy in the simple pleasures of life.

After a brief stint in Protivin, Swede and Ervin moved to the Shores family farm, embracing the rural lifestyle that Swede would cherish for seven decades. She thrived in the countryside’s tranquility, the satisfaction of a well-tended garden and the companionship of her many canine friends. Her love for animals was evident in the care she provided to each of her pets, making the farm not just a home for her family, but a haven for her furry companions as well.

Professionally, Swede was known for her generous spirit and her gift for gab. She worked as a bartender, first at Holly’s in Lawler, where her fun-loving personality made her a favorite among the patrons. Later, she brought her charm and warmth to The LT Tap, becoming a fixture in the community. Swede had the rare ability to make a friend of every stranger she met, and her kindness left a lasting impression on all.

Swede was also a formidable card player, often found sharing laughs and friendly competition with bar-goers over a hand of cards. Her love for a good time extended to the dance floor, where she could be found enjoying a dance with a smile that could light up the room. Her spirit was one of joy and celebration, embodying the very essence of what it meant to live life to the fullest.

Her sense of humor, friendliness, and spirited nature defined Swede’s character. She approached life with a sense of fun and a readiness to share a joke, ensuring that those around her were never far from a smile. Swede’s ability to connect with people, to spread happiness, and to embrace the moment made her a cherished member of her community.

Swede is survived by four nephews, Larry (Verna) Pietan of New Hampton, Dale (Mary) Pietan of Elk Run Heights, Bill Pietan of Evansdale, and Nub Ronnei of Nashua; two nieces, Cyndi (Wayne) Cavalier of Jarrell, Texas, and Molly (Marty) Onken of New Hampton; along with many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin in 2000; sister, Marie (Rollo) Pietan; and brother, Paul (Nin) Ronnei.