Brian 'Butch' Tierney, 60

Brian “Butch” Tierney, age 60 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at his home.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. Jim Goerend presiding.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton with Michelle Kuhn, Matthew Kuhn, Ryan Leach, Curt Heideman, Jason Hackman and Shawn Hackman serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Butch was born on Oct. 8, 1963, in New Hampton, amd Butch was the beloved son of Joseph “Arnie” Tierney and Lois Robinson.

Butch’s early years were filled with the joy of the outdoors. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School until the eighth grade, after which he continued his education at New Hampton High School, graduating with the Class of 1982. Fond childhood memories included spending time at his grandparents’ farm near Jerico, where he reveled in running around, fishing, and always finding ways to have fun outdoors.

After high school, Butch entered the workforce, quickly earning a reputation as an extremely hard worker. His dedication led him to the United States Navy, where he served with pride and camaraderie. Stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, he served aboard the USS Canisteo (A099), forging lasting friendships and cherishing the experiences of his naval service.

On May 12, 1984, Butch married the love of his life, Shelly Pitz, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Their union brought forth two sons, and the couple’s love endured through the years, strengthened by the bonds of friendship and shared experiences.

Butch spent his entire life in New Hampton, working at Beatrice Cheese in Fredericksburg from 1994 to 2004, and later at Nestle in Waverly until his retirement in 2021. Known for his unwavering work ethic, Butch was admired by colleagues and friends alike.

In his leisure time, Butch found solace in the great outdoors. Whether fishing, hunting, riding four-wheelers or simply enjoying nature, he cherished every moment. Spending quality time with his grandchildren was a priority, and he relished taking drives with his hunting dogs to scout for future hunts, all while listening to his favorite classic rock tunes.

A lifelong member of the American Legion, Butch leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and a love for life. His memory will be forever etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Butch is survived by his wife, Shelly of New Hampton; one son, Bruce (Kayleen) Tierney of Aplington; two grandchildren, Zoey Tierney and Izaak Tierney; two sisters, Barb (John) Kuhn of New Hampton and Brenda Leach of New Hampton; one brother, Brad Tierney of Frederika; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Justin Tierney; parents, Joe “Arnie” and Lois Tierney; in-laws, Lavern and Edna Pitz; and one brother-in-law, Jeff Leach.