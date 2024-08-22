Theresa Marie Martin, 63

Theresa Marie Martin, age 63 of Charles City, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton with Joshua Waterman, Jeremy Waterman, Anthony Hulbert, Evan Hulbert, Becca Badgley, Samantha Klebsch, Daniele Dorsey and Michael Messersmith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be her friends at Comprehensive Systems.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.

Theresa Marie Martin was born on July 3, 1961, to Francis and Eleanore (Barloon) Martin. Theresa was a bright light in the lives of her family and friends, cherished deeply by her parents and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

In 1966, the Martin family moved to Grundy Center, where Theresa began her journey in special education in Holland. She later transferred to the Grundy Center school system, where she thrived academically and socially.

In 1978, the family relocated to New Hampton, and Theresa continued her education in Fredericksburg, where she graduated in 1981.

Theresa’s journey took her to Comprehensive Systems, and she found a home at the New Hampton Group Home until 2014, when she moved to the Burling House and Crestview, ultimately residing at the Chautauqua 9th St. Guest Home in Charles City. Throughout her life, Theresa touched the hearts of all who cared for her, radiating love and happiness no matter her circumstances.

In 1988, Theresa was diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic condition. Undeterred by her challenges, she participated enthusiastically in the Special Olympics, showcasing her skills in events such as the softball throw, tennis ball throw, 50-meter walk and bowling.

She shared many joyful moments bowling with her mother in leagues at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton, even competing in several state tournaments together. While at the bowling alley she enjoyed playing the pull tabs and often would win the biggest prize. Her brother Ron took her to the casino where she loved gambling; playing the slots and bingo where she often won while her brother did not.

Along with her hobbies she also enjoyed working at the New Hampton Tribune for Dan Fueling for 15 years. She was always the fastest employee when it came to putting the inserts into the newspapers. Theresa also worked at the Treasure Chest and started her own little business making rags out of t-shirts. She would go around and sell them to various businesses around New Hampton was very proud to be carrying her own business card.

A true lover of the outdoors, Theresa found great joy in fishing, embarking on memorable trips to Mary Langreck’s cabin in Northern Minnesota.

She also took pride in nurturing the garden while living at the New Hampton group home, where her green thumb truly flourished.

A devoted fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Theresa held the black and gold close to her heart, cheering passionately for her team.

Theresa’s creative spirit shone through in her love for crocheting, a skill taught to her by her great aunt Mary Pat. She lovingly crafted many afghans for staff members and her beloved great nieces and nephews, pouring her heart into each piece. Her talent extended to creating personalized gifts and whimsical patterns for special occasions.

Known for her affectionate and playful nature, Theresa delighted in playing tricks and practical jokes on those around her, a testament to her infectious sense of humor. One of her favorite pastimes was dressing up for Halloween, excitedly planning her costume each year and visiting the treasure chest to find her latest disguise.

Theresa’s kindness, love and caring spirit made her a beloved figure in the lives of many. She was not only a daughter, sister, aunt and friend but a true blessing who taught all of us the importance of love and joy.

Theresa is survived by her parents, Frank and Eleanore Martin of New Hampton; one brother, Ron Martin of Blue Springs, Missouri; three sisters, Laurie (Tom) Waterman of Frederika, Carol (Dan) Messersmith of New Hampton, and Shawn (Jim) Hulbert of Ionia; eight nieces and nephews; 16 great-nieces and nephews; many extended family members; and her Comprehensive Systems family.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Elizabeth Martin; and her maternal grandparents, Adolph and Mary Barloon.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Comprehensive Systems.