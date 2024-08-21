Darlene Jean Ernst, 97

Darlene Jean Ernst, age 97 of New Hampton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center with her family by her side.

A private family service will be held.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with Darlene’s arrangements.

Darlene Jean Olson Ernst was born on Sept. 8, 1926, to Henry Olson and Edith McKenzie Olson. She was baptized, confirmed and educated in Howard and Winneshiek counties. Darlene was a cheerleader for Cresco High School and a proud member of the class of 1945, where she excelled in dance, speech, drama, and academics.

On Dec. 10, 1944, she was united in marriage to Wally at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. After their marriage, Wally and Darlene farmed together for eight years, then moved to Washburn, where they lived for 14 years. They then moved to New Hampton and have lived there since.

Darlene had a successful career as district manager for Avon for over 27 years, overseeing 450 salespeople and winning numerous awards, including recognition as the top salesperson in the United States. For this achievement, she won a trip to Rome, where she was honored to have an audience with the Pope.

Darlene had a zest for life. Her energy and enthusiasm were contagious. She made those she encountered feel special and loved.

Interactions with Darlene left one feeling like a better person. She was the chief cheerleader for her family, instilling a can-do spirit in all and teaching them that life’s comebacks can be stronger than life’s setbacks. She embraced diversity and encouraged acceptance and tolerance of others views. She taught her family to follow Jesus, to forgive and to be a peacemaker.

She was a loving wife to her husband Wally for over 74 years. She dedicated herself to Wally and the family they created together, always putting their needs above her own.

Wally and Darlene loved to dance; in fact, that’s how they met, and they continued to dance joyfully through life. One of their favorite songs was Ann Murray’s “Could I Have This Dance.” Besides dancing, the couple enjoyed gardening and were well known for their beautiful roses and tulips.

They cherished time spent with family and friends and chose to follow Jesus’s example. They were very involved in their church, serving others by visiting shut-ins, delivering meals on wheels, ushering, reading, and serving communion. They loved the Lord and believed His promises.

Darlene will be deeply missed by her five children, Carole (Terry) Andreessen of Libby, Montana, Dianne (Craig) LaRue of Denver, Patricia (Robert) Jenkins of Waterloo, Shari (Dale) Nosbisch of Ionia, and Wallace Jeffrey (Cindy) Ernst of Cresco; 14 grandchildren; Angelia (Jerry) Kelly, Michelle Vincent, Ryan Andreessen, Lisa (Mark) Sage, Scott (Susi) LaRue, Melanie (Shawn) Mastin, Andrew Jenkins, Michael (Amelia Lobo) Jenkins, Kristin (Jason) Stanford, Elizabeth (Karl) Zondo, Kirk (Tracy) Nosbisch, Sam (Jacque) Nosbisch, Jacquelyn Ernst and Emily Ernst; 27 great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Willits; and one brother, Kenny Olson.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister Dorothy.