Mary Eleanor Lensing, 87

Mary Eleanor Lensing, age 87 of Marion, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, May 25, 2024, following a short illness at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.

A private family committal service will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Lawler.

Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.

Mary was born on Aug. 14, 1936, in New Hampton, the daughter of Frank and Lulu (Bouska) Murray. She was valedictorian of her class at Lawler High School and then attended St. Mary’s University in Rochester, Minnesota, graduating with a bachelor of science degree with honors in nursing.

She worked as a BSN at hospitals in Denver, Colorado, and Chicago and later taught nursing at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrenceville, Illinois.

Mary was united in marriage to Clair J. Lensing on April 28, 1962, in Lawler, and to this union, three children were born.

Those left to honor her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Clair Lensing Sr.; sons, Clair “C.J.” Lensing Jr. and James “Jim” (Sunni) Lensing; daughter, Susan “Sue” (David) Elizondo; 13 grandchildren, Brandi (Danny) Banks, Joseph (fiancée, Emily Busta) Lensing, Jonny (fiancée, Ashley Ricchio) Lensing, Allie Lensing, Alex Wiman, Matthew Lensing, Brandon Wiman, Katie Wiman, Eric Lensing, Jessica Elizondo, Brendan Elizondo, Jordan Elizondo, and Maddison Elizondo; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Gail) Murray, Pat Murray, and Paul (Carolyn) Murray; sisters-in-law, Irene Lensing and Anne Reissner Murray; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Murray; brothers-in-law, Donald Lensing and Gerald Lensing; sister-in-law, Norma Lensing; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Lensing.

Memorials in Mary’s memory may be directed to the Marion Public Library or a favorite charity of donor’s choice.

Mary’s life was devoted to her family, and she will be deeply missed and her passing leaves a void that cannot be filled.

