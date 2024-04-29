Lawrence Derwin Robinson, 81

Lawrence Derwin Robinson, age 81 of New Hampton, died Thursday, April 25, 2024, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. Peter Faugstad presiding.

Interment will follow at New Hampton City Cemetery with Dylan Robinson, Ty Robinson, Garret Robinson, Lane Robinson, Rowan Heying, Rory Heying, Finlay Heying and Declan Heying serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Vayda Robinson, Abby Robinson, Randy Wedo, Nick Wedo, Stephanie Schares, Katelyn Hertrampf, Chase Wedo, Chance Wedo and Elaynna McQuerrey.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Derwin’s journey through life was marked by a deep commitment to service, instilled in him from his earliest days. He attended New Hampton High School, where his vibrant spirit found expression in many activities. Derwin excelled both academically and athletically. He passionately participated in football, basketball, and baseball, showcasing his athleticism and sportsmanship on the field. His artistic talents shone through in his involvement in the school’s choir and band, where he mastered the cornet.

In 1966, Derwin answered the call of duty, bravely serving his country in the United States Army until 1968. His time in the military left a mark on his heart, shaping his values and influencing his life’s path. Derwin’s dedication to his fellow service members and his unwavering patriotism remained steadfast throughout his life.

One fateful evening uptown, Derwin met the love of his life, Joann Trewin. Their bond blossomed into a beautiful union, culminating in marriage in Minneapolis in December of 1970. Together, they embarked on a journey filled with love, laughter, and shared dreams. Together the couple enjoyed their seven children.

Derwin’s professional endeavors reflected his commitment to service and his industrious spirit. He worked at White Farms in Charles City before pursuing further education at Hawkeye in Waterloo. Armed with newfound knowledge and passion, he dedicated himself to serving the US Military in Des Moines with MEPS, a role that brought him immense fulfillment.

Derwin found joy in the simple pleasures of life, cherishing moments spent behind the wheel of Chickasaw Chassis, where he relished the open road. His adventurous spirit also led him to the thrill of gambling, often embarking on day trips to the Isle in Waterloo or nearby casinos. Wednesday nights were reserved for his beloved bowling league, where he formed lasting friendships and shared countless laughs.

Despite his busy schedule, Derwin always made time for what mattered most: his family and his faith. He was a devoted grandfather, attending every sporting event and musical performance with unwavering support and boundless pride. His presence was a constant source of comfort and encouragement to his cherished grandchildren. Along with their events he loved playing games with his family and watching his beloved Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

A pillar of his community, Derwin was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he found solace and camaraderie among fellow parishioners. He embodied the spirit of generosity, giving selflessly to his church and participating wholeheartedly in every Veterans Memorial Service or event in the area.

Derwin is survived by by his wife, Joann Robinson of New Hampton; four sons, Pat (Jane) Wedo of Postville, Scott Wedo of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Eric (Tammy) Robinson of New Hampton, and John (Terri) Robinson of St. Charles, Illinois; three daughters, Pam Wedo of New Hampton, Sonja (Brian) Heying of Urbandale, and Sarah Robinson of New Hampton; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Oletha O’Donnell of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Jerry O’Donnell.