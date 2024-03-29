Mario Perez, 36

Mario Perez, age 36 of New Hampton, died Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Holy Family Parish.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with Mario’s arrangements.

Mario Perez Hernandez, affectionately known as “Cinco” to his family and friends, was born on July 6, 1987, in Mexico, to Baudelio Perez Espinoza and Sonia Hernandez Munoz. As the olderst of six boys, Mario’s life was marked by his passion for family, soccer and hard work.

After attending school in his hometown in Mexico, Mario embarked on a journey that led him to Northeast Iowa as a young man. It was there that he found not only a new home but also the love of his life, Paola Torres Camarillo. Their shared passion for soccer brought them together, and on July 16, 2016, they exchanged vows at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. To this union, four children — Ronaldo, Arianna, Amberly and Analyee — were born.

Mario dedicated himself to his work at Hanawalt & Sons Lumber Co, where he found joy and fulfillment. He was highly regarded by his colleagues and supervisors for his strong work ethic and dedication. Always known as a diligent and hardworking individual, Mario’s commitment to his job was unwavering.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mario’s true passion lay on the soccer field. Renowned for his exceptional skills, he was a standout player, sought after by teams from all corners of the area. His prowess on the field was matched only by his love for the sport, which he shared with his children. Mario was not just a player but also a mentor, passing on his knowledge and love for soccer to the next generation.

A devoted and hands-on father, Mario cherished every moment spent with his children. Whether playing soccer in the backyard or simply enjoying outdoor activities, he made sure to be actively involved in their lives. His unwavering love and support were evident in every aspect of their upbringing.

Mario Perez Hernandez leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and passion. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Paola, his children, extended family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Though he may no longer be with us, his spirit will live on in the hearts and memories of those whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Paola Perez of New Hampton; four children, Ronaldo, Arianna, Amberly and Analyee all of New Hampton; parents, Baudelio Perez Espinoza and Sonia Hernandez Munoz of Mexico; and four brothers, Ivan (Bibiana) Perez, Juan “Daniel” (Yandeli) Perez, Jose “Manuel” Perez and Cristian Perez, all of Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Javier Perez Hernandez.