Helen Schnurr, 95

Our mother, Helen Schnurr, died peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after a long and full life.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1928. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed terribly.

She is survived by her children, Pam Schmitt (Harvey), Larry (Mary), and Paula (Terry Alef). She was very proud of her grandchildren, Sarah Schmitt, Katie Lewis (Josh), Kelli Farley (Heath), Brian (Courtney), Martin Alef, and Rian Alef (deceased) and her seven great-grandchildren Ari, Ivy Rose and Reeni Lewis, Ellie Schnurr, Jayden and Madelyn Farley, and Maezlyn Alef.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Walter in 2006; her parents, Joseph and Emma Martin; and her siblings, Kenneth, Joseph, Richard, Arthur and Lorraine Martin.

Helen was a lifelong resident of Lawler and moved to Mason City in 2019.

A private burial service will be held at a later date. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory of New Hampton is assisting Helen’s family with arrangements.