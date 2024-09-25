Lois Marie Mahan, 79

Lois Marie Mahan, affectionately known to all as Lois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the age of 79, in Charles City.

Born on May 6, 1945, in New Hampton, IA, Lois was a beacon of gentle strength and unwavering generosity throughout her life.

A public graveside service will be held at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in North Washington at 1 p.m. on July 22, 2025, their 49th wedding anniversary.

Lois’s early education took place in North Washington, where she completed through the eighth grade, and she later graduated from New Hampton High School in 1963.

Her academic journey laid a strong foundation for the dedicated work ethic she was known for.

It was while working that Lois’s life took a romantic turn as she met a young man named Jack Mahan. Their chance meeting blossomed into a profound love, culminating in marriage on July 22, 1976, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Together, Lois and Jack chose the Colwell area to plant their roots and build their forever home.

Professionally, Lois was the heart and soul of Ray’s Union House Restaurant in Charles City. She worked her way up to managing the establishment, a role she embraced with passion and pride. Lois’s dedication to Ray’s was evident in the joy and satisfaction she brought to her customers, many of whom became lifelong friends. Under her management, Ray’s wasn’t just a restaurant; it was a community hub that mirrored Lois’s warmth and hospitality.

Despite battling health complications throughout her life, Lois never let these challenges dim her spirit.

Her love for reading was insatiable, providing her with countless hours of adventure and escape. She was also an avid fan of soap operas, which she followed with enthusiasm and joy.

Lois’s admiration for Elvis was no secret to those close to her, as his music and charisma resonated with her deeply, marking the soundtrack of many cherished memories.

Lois’s thoughtfulness was perhaps most evident in her tradition of sending birthday cards. Each family member looked forward to this annual gesture, knowing it was crafted with love and attention unique to Lois’s generous nature. These cards were more than simple well-wishes; they were a testament to her dedication to celebrating the lives of those she held dear.

Those who had the privilege of knowing Lois would agree that she was the embodiment of thoughtfulness, generosity, and gentleness. Her presence was a comforting constant in the lives of her loved ones, and her absence will be felt deeply. Lois’s legacy is not only in the memories she leaves behind but also in the examples she set on how to live a life filled with love, resilience, and kindness.

Lois is survived by her husband, Ronald “Jack” Mahan of Colwell; two step-daughters, Jackie (Leland Wayne) Mahan of Charles City, and Roxanne Mahan of Charles City; one brother, Rick (Donna) Houser of New Hampton; two sisters, Karen (Denny) Shearman of Charles City, and Diane (Darryl) Dietzenbach of New Hampton; several nieces and nephews; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Gertie (Boggess) Houser of New Hampton.