Donald “Don” Lester Boss, 92

Donald “Don” Lester Boss, age 92 of Nashua, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Nashua with the Rev. Tom Heathershaw celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Nashua with Richard Nehl, Jeff Nehl, Tom Nehl, Leon Mast, Tom Beaben and David Boss serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on May 8, 1932, in Waterloo, to Robert and Bonnie (Hamilton) Boss, Don’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication and the joy of simple pleasures.

Don spent his early years in Alta Vista, where he graduated from high school and met the love of his life, Florence Nehl, at a basketball game in 1951.

Their courtship blossomed into a lifelong partnership, and they were married on Nov. 25, 1953, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista. Together, they built a family foundation that would endure for over 70 years.

After high school, Don worked on the family farm until he was drafted into the Army in 1954, serving his country with honor until 1956. Upon returning home, he became a farmhand in Tripoli. His industrious nature led him to work at the elevator for Urban Sinwell in Alta Vista for several years before finding his true calling in managing a lumber yard. Don’s career in the lumber industry took him to various towns, and he eventually retired from his last position in Nashua.

Don’s life was rich with interests and hobbies that brought him and those around him much joy. He had a passion for bluegrass music and could often be found dancing or playing cards with friends. Socializing was second nature to Don, and he cherished the trips he took with friends and family. A dedicated family man, Don loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren, sharing with them the stories and lessons of his many years.

A proud veteran, Don was an active member of the honor guard for nearly seven decades, from 1956 until his passing in 2024. His service to his fellow veterans was a source of great pride and camaraderie.

In retirement, Don discovered a new talent for hand weaving rugs, a craft he found both challenging and rewarding. He would often joke with Florence that this meticulous work was his exercise for the day, replacing the need for walking.

Those who knew Don would describe him as handy, selfless, and thoughtful. He had a knack for fixing things, a willingness to help others before himself, and a gentle, considerate nature that made him a cherished presence in the lives of all who knew him.

Don was survived by his wife, Florence Boss of Nashua; son, Mike Boss of Charles City; grandchildren, Brody, Kelly, Tricia, Christina, Jackie and Nicole; great-grandchildren: Maggie, Maddie, Tommy, Jack, Marshall, Paige, Quinn, Brooke, Cole and Blake; and great-great-grandchild Kori.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bonnie (Hamilton) Boss; sons, Jim and Dale Boss; brothers, Henry, Robert, Paul, Bill and Dale Boss; sisters, Edna, Nellie, Mary, Florence and Eva; and several-in-laws and nieces and nephews.