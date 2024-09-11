Diane Marie Maklenburg, 66

Diane Marie Maklenburg, age 66 of Waucoma, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Vic DeSloover presiding.

Interment will be held in the New Hampton City Cemetery at a later date. Dalton Suckow, Wyatt Maklenburg, Jamie DeSloover, Terry Shwickerath, Zach Sinnwell, Brian Sinnwell, Kevin Wiltse, and Steve Jordan will be serving as pallbearers.

Friends greeted the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in New Hampton.

Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with arrangements.

Diane was born at St. Joseph Hospital in New Hampton on March 13, 1958 to Loyal and Florence (Bemis) DeSloover.

Graduating from high school from Turkey Valley in 1976, Diane was a candy striper at St. Joseph Hospital, then started working as a nurses aide at the NH Care Center.

Diane met her true love Dale Maklenburg at the Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton. They were then married in 1977 at the St. Joseph Community Church.

While the kids were still small, Diane started babysitting. When the kids grew older, she started working as a nurses aid once again. Eventually she moved to shipping/receiving, then accounts payable before her declining health ended her working career at that time.

Diane’s passion for quilting was more than a hobby; it was a way of life. Her intricate designs and vibrant colors brought warmth to many, especially her beloved grandchildren, whom she adored sharing her work with. Each stitch was a testament to her thoughtful nature, and her quilts will remain cherished heirlooms for generations to come. Diane’s love for quilting was infectious, and her husband, Dale, was often her companion on many a journey to quilt stores across Northeast Iowa, where her creativity could find new sparks of inspiration.

An ardent lover of the great outdoors, Diane once relished the tranquility of fishing. The patience and peace she found at the water’s edge were qualities that defined her. Though in later years she fished less, the memories of those moments remained dear to her heart, often recounted in stories to her grandchildren during their countless hours together.

Diane’s grandchildren were the light of her life. She cherished every moment spent with them, instilling in them the values of kindness and thoughtfulness that she embodied. Her influence as a role model was profound, guiding them with a gentle hand and an open heart.

A pillar of her community, Diane was an original member of the Women of Today in New Hampton. Her contributions were many and varied, always aiming to uplift those around her. Her commitment to the organization exemplified her dedication to service and community engagement.

An avid reader, Diane found solace and adventure within the pages of books. Her membership in the library book club was not only a testament to her love for reading but also her desire to connect with others through the shared experience of stories. Discussions with fellow members were highlights of her month, filled with lively debate and laughter.

Diane is survived by her husband, Dale Maklenburg of Waucoma; sons, Jeremy Maklenburg of Waucoma and Jason (Jill) Maklenburg of Lawler; daughter, Jeannie (Travis) Suckow of Fredericksburg; brothers, Larry (Judy) DeSloover of Waucoma and Gary (Helen) DeSloover of Topeka, Kansas; and grandchildren, Dalton Suckow, JayLynn Suckow, Kendall Suckow, Wyatt Maklenburg, Chya Maklenburg, Olivia Maklenburg and Autumn Maklenburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyal and Florence (Bemis) DeSloover, and parent-in-laws, Henry and Clara (Wahl) Maklenburg.