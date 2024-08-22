Thelma Marie Lester, 91

Thelma Marie Lester, age 91 of New Hampton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Dan Christensen presiding.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at the church prior to the service.

Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Thelma Marie (Wetterhus) Lester was born on Feb. 27, 1933, in Eagle Grove to Norwegian immigrants Tom and Madli (Ovrehus) Wetterhus. She was baptized and confirmed at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eagle Grove.

She attended and graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1951. After high school she worked at a bank in Eagle Grove.

Thelma met a boy from Goldfield at the Eagle Grove swimming pool and on March 22, 1953, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Lester at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eagle Grove. To this union, they were blessed with five daughters.

After marriage, Thelma and Kenny started farming by Hardy. In 1958, they moved to a farm north of New Hampton, where they lived for 61 years. In 2019, they moved to Homestead Co-operative in New Hampton.

Thelma loved living in the country and kept very busy on the farm. She raised her family, gardened, canned, baked and helped in the fields until their retirement in 1998.

After retirement they spent winters in Arizona, swimming and hiking, until 2023. They had the best of two worlds and enjoyed the outdoors all year long.

Thelma also enjoyed time with her grandchildren in Iowa, Minnesota and Arizona.

She was an avid shopper and could “out-shop” all of her daughters even with a bum knee. Lunch with the gals was a special time for her. She loved people and could carry on a conversation with anyone.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church WELCA and the Red Hats Society.

She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. Her parents were born and raised in Norway. She visited Norway with her sisters and Mother where they met many relatives. Her mother was the only one from her mother’s family who immigrated to America. She brought many goodies to family gatherings, but Kringla was her Norwegian specialty. Nordic Fest in Decorah was an annual event. She attended as often as she could and many times with family. She never drove past a Scandinavian shop without stopping.

Thelma is survived by her husband, Kenneth of 71 years: her five daughters, Diane Kowalski of Mesa, Arizona, Jan (Jim) Flaherty of Montevideo, Minnesota, Susan Becker of Clear Lake, Teresa (Gary) Becker of Alexandria, Minnesota, and Karen (Wally) Peters of Maplewood, Minnesota; grandchildren, Sara Kowalski and Nichole Kowalski of Mesa, Arizona, Nick (Tamara) Flaherty of Big Lake, Minnesota, Ross (Breanna) Flaherty of Renville, Minnesota, Amanda (Ed) Zipse of Clear Lake, Mark (special friend Mary Franken) Becker of Ventura, Adam (Katie) Becker of Lake Winnebago, Missouri, Joey (Hanna) Becker of Garfield, Minnesota, and Kenny Becker of Lees Summit, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Tristyn Brown, Lucas, Keegan and Brynn Flaherty, Jamison and Layla Flaherty, Alistair and Ava Zipse, Layla and Logan Becker, and Tate and Myles Becker; sister- and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Roy Azinger of Mesa, Arizona; and nieces and nephews, Dean Schipull, Kolleen Schipull, Jodi (David) Scott, Jill (Mitch) Lewey, Julie (Steve) Lang, Rick (Chris) Lester and Scott (Peggy) Lester.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; sister- and brother-in-law, Kristine and Don Schipull, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Kay Lester; brother-in-law, Jerry MeAllister; and nephews, David Schipull, Curtis Lester and David Lester.