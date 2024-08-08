Robert 'Bob' Brincks, 74

Robert “Bob” Brincks, age 74 of New Hampton, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton, with military honors being conducted by Alta Vista VFW Post 4069.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Tuesday.

Robert Peter Brincks, known affectionately as Bob to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2024, in his hometown of New Hampton, where he was also born on May 12, 1950. Bob’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication and the joy of adventure.

Bob’s early life was rooted in the close-knit community of New Hampton. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School until the eighth grade and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1968. During his school years, Bob contributed to the family farm, learning the virtues of diligence and responsibility that would be hallmarks of his life.

After high school, Bob bravely served his country in the Vietnam War as a member of the US Army.

Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to New Hampton and began a career at Sara Lee. It was there that Bob met the love of his life, Betty Praska, bonding over shared drinks after work. The couple married on Sept. 7, 1974, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin and soon started a family that would grow to include three sons — Brian, Jeff and Tim.

Bob’s professional life was largely spent at Supersweet Feeds in New Hampton, where he was known for his unwavering work ethic and dedication. His colleagues respected him for his commitment and loyalty, traits that Bob exemplified until his retirement in 2015.

Retirement did not slow Bob down; instead, it offered him and Betty the opportunity to embrace their adventurous spirit.

The couple embarked on numerous bus trips throughout the United States and Canada, exploring the beauty of Alaska, the charm of Key West and the wonder of international destinations like Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii. These journeys were more than vacations; they were chapters in a story of shared exploration and love.

Bob’s adventurous heart was matched by his faith and thoughtfulness. He was deeply involved with the Knights of Columbus, particularly with their Bingo Events. His knack for the game and his generous spirit earned him the endearing title of “Bingo King” among his peers.

Above all, Bob was a family man. He cherished spending time with his family and was actively involved in the lives of his grandchildren. His presence was a source of stability and joy, and his guidance was sought after and valued. Bob’s ability to listen, his thoughtful advice, and his boundless love for his family will be deeply missed.

Those who knew Bob would describe him as a man of adventure, deeply faith-filled, and exceptionally thoughtful. He had a knack for making every person he met feel important and valued, and his legacy of kindness and warmth is sure to live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Bob is survived by three sons, Brian (Mindy) Brincks of Bondurant, Jeff Brincks of Rochester, Minnesota, and Tim (Karla) Brincks of Milan, Illinois; three grandchildren, Liam, Zoey and Mason Brincks; two brothers, Ron Brincks of New Hampton, and Dewey (Mary) Brincks of Lawler; and three sisters, Linda (Tom) Sauer of Walker, Karen (Tom) Oberg of Moline, Illinois, and Donna (Rich) Houser of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Elizabeth; wife, Betty in 2024; and brother, Jerry Brincks.