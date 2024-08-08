Virgil Paul Zwanziger, 93

Virgil Paul Zwanziger, age 93 of Nashua, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Nashua with the Rev. Tom Heathershaw celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Nashua.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Virgil Paul Zwanziger, known affectionately as Virgil to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2024, at the age of 93 in New Hampton. Virgil was born on April 27, 1931, in rural Chickasaw County.

Virgil’s early years were shaped by the simplicity and richness of country life. He was a man of the earth, whose hands were as adept at nurturing family as they were at shaping the land.

Virgil’s education was rooted in the fundamentals, having attended country school through the eighth grade. He was then needed to work on the family farm.

It was at a dance in Powersville where destiny would have Virgil meet the love of his life, Rosemary Harrington, through an introduction by his brother. The connection with Rosemary was immediate, and the two would go on to affirm their love at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Nashua on April 17, 1950. Their marriage was blessed with four wonderful children — David, Daniel, Dennis, and Diane — each of whom added a unique thread to the rich tapestry of their family life.

Professionally, Virgil began his career in the construction industry, where he quickly became known for his meticulous skills in operating heavy equipment machinery. His work was not just a job but a journey that took him and his family across Iowa.

Despite the many towns they visited, Nashua remained their anchor and home. Virgil’s expertise and leadership qualities eventually led him to a superintendent role at Allied Construction. His dedication to his craft extended over five decades, culminating in a well-deserved retirement in 1999.

Beyond his work, Virgil was a man of diverse interests. He found joy in the tranquility of fishing, snowmobiling, and the rhythms of Polka music. His garage was his sanctuary, a place where he could tinker and invent, always finding new projects to keep his hands and mind active.

Described as handy, hard-working with a heart of gold, Virgil’s ability to fix anything was matched only by his steadfast commitment to his family. He was a longstanding member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, which he joined before his marriage.

Virgil’s legacy is not only in the structures he helped build or the projects he completed but in the love and guidance he provided to his family. His children and their descendants will remember him as a pillar of strength, a source of wise counsel and a beacon of the values he held dear. His laughter, his stories and his unwavering presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Sunday’s were known to be “Grandpa Virgil” days. Brunch was an afternoon to watch the great- grandkids play and catch up with everyone. It was a day he truly cherished and looked forward to. You never left without a hug and an “I love you” and then having the possibility of smelling like his hair gel. You always knew how proud he was, because he was never afraid to tell you. That kindness ran deep.

Virgil is survived by his children, Dan (Lisa) Zwanziger of Nashua, Dennis (Cindy) Zwanziger of Waverly, IA, and Diane (Bill) Schaetzel of Nashua; grandchildren, Dawn (Perry) Lester of Des Moines, Jeremy (Kayla) Zwanziger of Cedar Falls, Alex (Miranda) Zwanziger of Walker, Abby (Mitch) Johnson of Nashua, Alli (Caleb) Wilken of Plainfield, Emily (Josh) Cronk of Evansdale, and Eric (Rachel) Zwanziger of Denver; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Eli, Colsen, Addie and Brody, Sawyer, Sorren and Scarlett, Briar, Braylee and Barrett, Oliver, Charlie and Theodore; brothers-in-law, Don Niemeyer of Nashua, Bill (Peggy) Zwanziger of Ionia, Bob (Kathy) Harrington of Nashua, and Paul Harrington of Ionia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Rosemary Zwanziger in 2020; beloved son, David Zwanziger in 2018; sisters, Evelyn Niemeyer and Lois (Bud) Westervelt; brothers, Don (Marian) Zwanziger, and Clark (Eileen) Zwanziger; and Rosemary’s siblings and spouses.