Marianne Meissen, 80

Marianne Meissen — a beacon of love and generosity — passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the age of 80 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Scripture Service. Visitation continue an hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church.

Born on April 12, 1944, in Waverly, Marianne’s life was a testament to the power of kindness and the strength of family bonds.

She attended Butler Center Country School in her early years and later graduated from Waverly High School in 1962.

It was at the Electric Park Ballroom where she met Emmett Meissen, the love of her life. The couple married on May 28, 1965, in Spring Valley, Minnesota, and soon made New Hampton their forever home, where they raised their five children in a household filled with love and warmth.

Marianne’s primary role in life was that of a devoted wife and mother. Her home was always a welcoming place, reflecting her caring and gentle nature.

While she loved being a homemaker, Marianne also enjoyed various part-time jobs in New Hampton that allowed her to meet and connect with people. She sold Avon products, worked in the bakery at Liddle’s grocery store, helped customers at BE Mick’s clothing store, and later became a real estate agent. Each of these roles was an extension of her warm and social spirit.

After the passing of her beloved husband, Emmett, in 2023, Marianne found companionship and joy in the Red Hat Lady organization, which kept her socially connected to her community.

She was a devout member of Holy Family Parish, cherishing Sundays when she could attend mass with her family, followed by shared meals and conversations. Her faith and her family were the cornerstones of her life.

Marianne’s interests were as nurturing as her personality. She had a green thumb for growing flowers and tomatoes and was famous among family and friends for her delicious apple pies, cookies, and fresh-baked bread. Traveling was another passion of hers, and she continued to explore new places with her family until her sudden passing. Her home was her pride, always immaculate, though she insisted it could always be cleaner.

Marianne’s legacy is carried on by her loving family. She is survived by her five children, Deb Meissen of Ruskin, Florida, Jackie (Al) Bohr, Brian (Kathy), and Diana (Mike) Scott, all of New Hampton, and Greg (Barb) of Isanti, Minnesota. She was the proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, who will all miss her deeply. She also leaves behind her faithful dog, Pippie, who was a source of comfort and companionship. Her three brothers, Don (Sharon) Kluiter of Shell Rock, Larry (Linda) Kluiter of Aplington and Dale (Kay) Kluiter of Waverly, and sister-in-law, Darlene Franzen of Jerico, will remember her fondly.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Evelyn Lahr Kluiter; and her husband, Emmett.

She often expressed how blessed she felt to have such a wonderful family and how they were the best part of her life.

Those who knew Marianne will remember her as a loving, kind, and generous soul. Her gracious heart never failed to acknowledge her blessings, and she exuded selflessness, love, warmth and gratitude. Her departure leaves a void in the lives of those she touched, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide her loved ones.

Marianne Meissen’s life was a beautiful reflection of the values she held dear. Her memory will be cherished, and her influence will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She was a treasure to all who knew her, and her legacy of love and kindness will never be forgotten.