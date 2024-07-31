Bill J. Mulder, 87

Bill J. Mulder age 87 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Sunday, July 21, 2024 at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab Center in Tripoli.

A private family service will be held at Peace UCC Church with Pastor Scott Smith presiding. A public Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at the Fredericksburg Community Center.

Bill John Mulder was born April 12, 1937, in Sheldon, the son of John and Loretta (Oberman) Mulder. Bill’s journey was one marked by dedication, kindness and an unwavering commitment to enriching the lives of others.

Bill’s early life in Sheldon laid the foundation for his lifelong love of learning and sports. After completing his elementary education and graduating from Sheldon High School in 1955, he went on to attend Westmar College in LeMars, where his passion for football flourished. His academic pursuits did not end there; he furthered his education by obtaining a master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1972.

It was in his beloved hometown of Sheldon that Bill met the love of his life, Cheryl. He and his future wife formed an enduring partnership, celebrating their union at the congregational church in Sheldon on May 26, 1962. Together, they embarked on a journey that would be filled with shared joys and accomplishments.

Bill’s professional career began in Primghar, where he took on his first teaching role.

In 1964, they moved to Lawler, where he would leave a lasting legacy at Turkey Valley High School. Bill served as head football coach of the Trojans for 14 years, leading to an undefeated season and a Cedar-Wapsie conference championship in 1969.

He also served the school for 33 years as an industrial arts and physical education teacher, then later as guidance counselor and athletic director until his retirement in 1996.

On Oct. 18, 2019, Bill was honored as the first inductee into the Turkey Valley Hall of Fame. His influence and friendships have continued well beyond his years in education.

Outside of his professional life, Bill’s interests were varied and rich. He was a skilled woodworker, an avid golfer who celebrated the rare achievement of a hole-in-one in Fredericksburg, a diligent gardener and a fishing enthusiast.

His love for nature and the outdoors was evident in his nearly five decades of annual trips to a favorite Minnesota resort near Henning.

Bill’s service to his community was as heartfelt as his commitment to education. He was an active member of the Fredericksburg Lions Club, and his leadership and devotion were also evident in his role as council president at Peace Church, where he guided with a steady hand and a warm heart.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; three children, Nancy Lynch (Warner Milne) of New Zealand, David (Joan) Mulder of Eldora, and John (Michelle) Mulder of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Samantha Winkler, Olivia Pfund, Jocelyn Mulder, Eric Mulder, Stormy Kahue, Keely Rogers and Jakoby Mulder; two great-grandchildren, Myla Anderson and Stevi Rogers; a sister-in-law, Sondra (Joe) Dalton of Boise, Idaho; nieces, Barbara (Al) Giese, Carla Hoffman, Lisa Patterson and Laura Jantzen-McFall; and nephew, Steve Jantzen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Bob) Kramme; a brother, Gary Mulder.