JoAnn Ruth Larson Betten, 96

JoAnn Ruth Larson Betten died Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at New Hampton with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 223 S. Water Ave., New Hampton. JoAnn’s Celebration of Life of service will begin at 11 a.m.

The family has requested no flowers. On behalf of JoAnn’s wishes a donation made payable to the General Fund, Trinity Lutheran Church, be sent to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 223 S. Water, New Hampton or a charity of your choice.

JoAnn Larson Betten was born July 7, 1928, at Wright County, Belmond Township, to parents Joe and Ruth Larson. JoAnn was the youngest of six children.

During high school JoAnn was a cheerleader, participate in band as a trombone player and was class president. After high school, JoAnn attended teacher’s training, which allowed her to teach in the rural school system.

JoAnn Larson married Kerny (C.H.) Betten on Feb. 25, 1948, at Kanawha. Together they farmed and raised their family in Hancock County. JoAnn and Kerny were active in the Christian Reform Church, Kanawha, where JoAnn was the church choir director.

In 1958, Kerny and JoAnn purchased a farm in Jacksonville Township, New Hampton. While in New Hampton, JoAnn worked as an egg sorter at a local egg company; she also was the local Avon distributor. Later, JoAnn began teaching in the New Hampton Elementary School system, New Hampton.

JoAnn elected to improve her teaching degree and began attending Upper Iowa University. In 1969, JoAnn earned her bachelors of arts degree in education. JoAnn continued to teach kindergarten and also third grade at the New Hampton Elementary School System. JoAnn influencing many children over the 23 years of teaching.

The Betten family was active in 4-H. The Betten family was awarded the Chickasaw County 4-H Family of the Year Award.

When JoAnn retired from teaching and Kerny semi-retired from farming, they enjoyed a new chapter of their lives together which allowed them to travel with their RV throughout the United States to visit family and friends.

It was important to JoAnn and Kerny to attend as many family weddings, family gathering, family high school and college graduations. JoAnn and Kerny believed “the family” was the cornerstone.

They enjoyed their annual camping and fishing trip to Leech Lake and also to northern Ontario in Canada with family and friends. There were many memories of fishing which involved the red Lund boat known as “the Betten Bardge.”

JoAnn and Kerny enjoyed spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona, at The Resort with their “Az friends.” While in Arizona, JoAnn participated in ladies’ softball, choir and meladramma’s. JoAnn enjoyed going to all the various gatherings and various activities.

In 2008 Kerny and JoAnn celebrated the 60th wedding anniversary in Arizona. In 2009, Kerny passed away in Arizona.

JoAnn met Carmen Miller from Cortez, Colorado, and at the age of 82 and 83, JoAnn and Carmen married in 2010. They enjoyed a life together for 12 years.

Survivors include son, Roger Betten, (Anna) Betten, California; son, Douglas Betten (deceased) (Trish), Washington, daughter, Jody (Rick) Dosser, Iowa; gxrandchildren, Amanda Betten, California, Brenda Betten (James), California, Nick Betten, California, Renae Betten, California, Rodney Betten (Lihn), Washington, and Shelley (Doug) Sedgwick, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ethan Betten, California., Sophie and Ian Sedgwick, Iowa; sister-in-law, Lela (Harm) Freesmann, Iowa; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding JoAnn in death were here parents, Joe and Ruth Larson; husband, C.H. (Kerny) Betten; husband, Carmen Miller; siblings, Marion (Didio) Ernst, Russell Larson, Lowell Larson, Doris Shear and Clarice Yarger; son, Douglas Betten; and grandson, Jermiah Dosser.

JoAnn’s ashes will be placed alongside C.H. (Kerny) at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery, Kanawha, Iowa. There will not be a gravesite ceremony.