Wallace William Schilling, 96

Wallace William Schilling, age 96, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Intern Beth Hurt officiating.

Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Wallace was born Jan. 3, 1928, at New Hampton, being delivered by his great uncle, Dr. Nicholas Schilling. He was the only child of Henry and Anna (Miller) Schilling.

Wallace attended Immaculate Conception school in North Washington and also attended country school at Deerfield No. 8.

On August 3, 1968, he was united in marriage to Donna Marie Kock at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. To this union, two children — Brian and Julie — were born.

Wallace was a bus driver for Colwell Consolidated School, worked at Oliver/White Farm Equipment for 31 1/2 years, until it closed, and farmed his whole life in the Deerfield, Alta Vista and Colwell areas.

He grew up farming with a team of horses, as his father was known for his quality horses (having 18 at one time). His father purchased their first tractor when Wally was a teenager. At the age of 19, Wally began farming on his own, due to the passing of his father. In 1955, he moved to his current farm west of Colwell. If you drove by the farm, you probably saw Wally driving on his H Farmall or one of his Case tractors. He enjoyed collecting scale model tractors and single-row corn pickers.

Wallace is survived by his son, Brian Schilling of Charles City; daughter, Julie (Jeffrey) Kisch of Charles City; brother-in-law, Frank Giglio of Florence, Kentucky; nieces, Kathryn (Robert) Nielsen of Florence, Kentucky, and Cheryl (Chris) Engel of Hebron, Kentucky; along with several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anna Schilling; wife, Donna Schilling; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Ruth Kock; and sister-in-law, Janice Giglio.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.