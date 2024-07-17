Margo Pleggenkuhle, 79

Margo Pleggenkuhle, age 79 of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with Scott Smith presiding.

Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg with Megan, Lindsey, Alex, Haley, Jed, Braden, and Logan serving as honorary urnbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in Fredericksburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Sept. 4, 1944, in New Hampton, to Lyle and Marjorie (Ellison) Mattke, Margo’s effervescent spirit was evident from an early age.

She was the cherished wife of Roger Pleggenkuhle for 61 years. After a basketball game, they became high school sweethearts when Roger consoled Margo after the tragic death of Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. They were then married on Sept. 22, 1962, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, love and enduring memories.

A proud graduate of Fredericksburg High School in 1962, Margo’s education laid the foundation for her lifelong love of learning and connecting with others. She embraced the role of homemaker with enthusiasm and creativity, always finding ways to infuse her daily tasks with social interaction and joy. Whether it was through her work at AMPI in Fredericksburg, Rockwell Automation in Sumner, Comprehensive Systems in New Hampton or her extensive involvement in community activities, Margo made a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Margo’s interests were as vibrant and diverse as her personality. She had an unparalleled talent for creating homemade birthday cards adorned with stickers, which were treasured by family and friends.

Her love for jewelry was evident, as she had an exquisite collection that she wore with pride and loved sharing with her great grand daughters.

Holidays were a special time for Margo, as she delighted in setting festive tables that became the centerpiece of family gatherings. She invented fun games to play at holidays, which included baskets of prizes to choose from.

Always dressed “to the nines,” she exuded elegance and charm, leaving a lasting impression on those around her.

For several years, Margo and Roger wintered in Las Vegas, bringing a bit of their Iowa traditions and fun to the desert. Margo’s curious nature led her to collect an array of eclectic items, from beautiful rocks (half eaten jawbreaker) to unique trinkets, each with its own story. Her “birthday crown” was a beloved tradition, symbolizing her approach to life- every day was worth celebrating.

Margo was known for her “Margo-isms” and “Margo-moments,” which brought smiles and laughter to friends and family alike. Her witty remarks and spontaneous antics were endearing and often the highlight of any gathering. A devoted volunteer at the local treasure chest, she found joy in giving back to her community and helping those in need.

An avid fisherwoman, Margo cherished the tranquility of being on the water and the thrill of the catch. She was also the life of the party, always ready to raise a glass, share a dance, or tell a joke. Her love for life was infectious, and her presence made every occasion more fun and memorable.

Above all, Margo was loving, funny and spirited. Her unwavering love for her family was evident in every aspect of her life.

She was a devoted mother to her children, Jody Meier, Jay Pleggenkuhle, and Jill Nicolaisen, and their bond was a testament to her nurturing and affectionate nature.

Margo’s legacy is one of love, laughter and the importance of cherishing every moment. Her family and friends will forever hold dear the memories of her vibrant spirit and the light she brought into their lives.

Margo is survived by her husband, Roger Pleggenkuhle of Fredericksburg; daughter, Jody (RJ) Meier of Fredericksburg, son, Jay Pleggenkuhle (Elliott Nilsson) of Las Vegas; daughter, Jill (Jon) Nicolaisen of Fredericksburg; brother, Curt Mattke of Las Vegas; sister, Rosalie (Dave) Richardson of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Megan (Mitch) McDonough, Lindsey Taylor, Alex (Sarah) Sternat, Nathan (Sarah) Nicolaisen, Haley (Derek) Nelson, Jed Meier, Ali (Ethan) DeGross, Braden Pleggenkuhle, Jared (Laura) Nicolaisen, Emma Nicolaisen and Logan Pleggenkuhle; greatgrandchildren, Vaughn and Vance McDonough, Otto and Stella Taylor, Skylar, Tate and Aubrey Sternat, Leah, Aria Margo and Max Nelson, Ava and Ian Nicolaisen and Charlie DeGross; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She treasured each and every one dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Marjorie (Ellison) Mattke; and parents-in-law, Alfred and Erma Pleggenkuhle.