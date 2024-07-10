Mary ‘Patti’ Muller Jacobi, 102

Mary ‘Patti’ Muller Jacobi, age 102, died Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Des Moines.

Patti often said she considered herself “lucky” though her family and friends would say they were the lucky ones. She will be greatly missed.

Patti was born May 11, 1922, in Topeka, Kansas, to Daniel Albert and Anne Neal Muller. She was a resilient, resourceful woman, in part because of her modest upbringing. She lived through the Dust Bowl with her mother, brothers and extended family.

Patti earned her bachelors degree from Kansas State University in Manhattan in 1944.

After the war, she traveled to France, then Switzerland where she worked for the Foreign Service at the US Consulate in Bern. There, she met Heinz Jacobi, a medical student. By both their accounts, it was love at first sight, followed by courtship and marriage in Bern. In 1953, she returned to the US with Heinz, where they raised their family.

Patti was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, and intelligent woman, who was curious her entire life. She was an avid reader including daily newspapers, a consummate wordsmith, and crossword puzzle master. As had her librarian mother, she encouraged her children to read any and everything of interest. Their home was filled with books, the sounds of classical music, and the smell of freshly baked bread.

With a keen eye for color and design, Patti somehow made time for intricate knitting and needlepoint while raising five children. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi and the philanthropic organization PEO.

Patti was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Heinz Siegmund Jacobi in 2006; her parents; and younger brothers, Daniel and Neal Muller.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Patricia Houlihan) Jacobi, David Jacobi, Deborah Jacobi, Dinah (Eric) Olson and Elizabeth (Terry Bergen) Jacobi; seven grandchildren; and sister, Vicki Muller.

Having outlived most of her peers, and as she wished, the family will hold a private service.

They would like to thank the staff of Wesley on Grand, EveryStep Hospice, private caregivers Jocelyn, Aijla, and especially Rosa Campos who lovingly cared for Patti in the last four of her 102 years.