News 28 June 2024

Water Over the Dam Days to move to fairgrounds Friday evening

The Nashua Park Board and the Water Over the Dam Days spent much of Friday scrambling because of the weather and a number of the festival’s activities that were scheduled to be held at Cedar View Park are being moved to the Big 4 Fairgrounds.

