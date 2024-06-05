Arnold “Arnie” Edward Busta, 83

Arnold “Arnie” Edward Busta, age 83 of Lawler, died Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at his home surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Inurnment was held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Lawler following the service with Jacob (JP) Pisarik, Anika Pisarik, Brayden Pisarik, Brianna Busta, Ashlyn Busta, Delaney Busta and Callie Busta serving as honorary urnbearers. The family would like to mention all of the friends, neighbors, co-workers, organizations, and clubs Arnold was a part of as honorary urnbearers.

A Rosary service was held at 3:30 p.m. prior to the visitation at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. Friends greeted the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. A Scripture Service was held at 7:00 p.m. following the visitation at the church. Visitation continued an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton was entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Nov. 11, 1940, in rural Winneshiek County during the snowstorm of 1940, to Edward Sr. and Elizabeth (Heley) Busta, Arnie’s life was marked by his loving nature, quick wit and unwavering dedication to his family and community.

Arnie was a proud graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, where he finished in the top ten of his class — out of 11 — always maintaining a sense of humor about his academic standing.

His early education at a country school laid the foundation for a lifetime of practical wisdom and a strong work ethic, which he demonstrated through his years of hard work on the family farm. After high school, he served his country in the Army before returning to his roots in Chickasaw County, where he became a dedicated member of the road maintenance crew for over 30 years until his retirement in December 2002.

On June 29, 1968, Arnie married the love of his life, Sandy Duneman, at Assumption Catholic Church in Cresco. They were introduced by mutual friends at the Cresco Bowling Alley, and their marriage was a testament to their shared values and devotion. Arnie and Sandy settled in Lawler, where they raised their daughter, Karla, and son, Scott — teaching them the importance of family, hard work and community service.

Arnie’s interests and hobbies were as varied as they were passionate. He helped with the establishment of Highland Park in Lawler and took great joy in teaching all seven of his grandchildren to drive. A member of a 500 card club for nearly five decades, he also found pleasure in golfing at Jackson Heights and playing cards in general.

Baseball, however, was his favorite sport, and he cherished the times he traveled to watch his grandchildren’s sports events and activities.

Two favorite trips were going to Ireland and a meaningful journey to the Busta family’s ancestral home in the Czech Republic.

A gifted handyman and someone who never shied away from lending a hand, Arnie helped his son Scott build his house, and was always ready with his tools to assist others. His love for lawn mowing was matched only by his skill in crafting wooden treasures in his workshop. Arnie’s sense of humor was legendary; he was known for his quick one-liners and his ability to make others laugh.

A true jokester at heart, he was also a man who deeply cared for his friends, always having a “treat” ready for anyone who stopped by.

Arnie’s personality was such that his grandson once remarked, “Grandpa knows everyone,” a statement that captured his friendly and social butterfly nature. Recognized for his contributions to the community, he and his wife Sandy were honored guests at the Lawler Irish Fest two years ago. Those who knew Arnie would describe him as loving, funny, and friendly — a man whose presence enriched the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Arnie is survived by his wife Sandy of 55 years; son Scott (Heather) Busta of Lawler; daughter Karla (Mike) Pisarik of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Jacob (JP) Pisarik, Anika Pisarik (Keegan Staab), Brayden Pisarik, Brianna Busta, Ashlyn Busta, Delaney Busta and Callie Busta; great-grandson due to arrive in July 2024; sister, Darlene Gebel of New Hampton; brother, Jim (Mary Lou) Busta of Onalaska, Wisconsin; in-laws, Geraldine Busta, Angie Busta and Karen Busta; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Elizabeth (Heley) Busta; and siblings, Eddie Jr., Walter, Bernie, Lorraine (Lester Vsetecka) and (Ed) Panos, Gladys (Richard) Balik, and Betty Busta.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials to be directed to Winn Med (Hospice) and the Special Olympics.